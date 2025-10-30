Michael Jordan Shares Take on Load Management

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest of all time in the NBA for many reasons. One of those reasons was his durability and relentless willingness to fight through any challenge throughout his career. Whether it was nagging injuries, sickness, or other obstacles, the legendary Chicago Bull always found a way to be out on the court for his team. This stands in stark contrast to many stars in today’s NBA, where load management has become a hot topic. When asked about the issue on a recent segment of “MJ: Insights to Excellence” on NBC, Jordan shared his candid opinion.

“Well, it shouldn’t be needed, first and foremost,” the legend said. “You know, I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove myself. It was something that I felt — the fans are there to watch me play. I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his [butt] off to get a ticket or to get money to buy the ticket.”

Jordan also expressed empathy for fans of opposing teams on the issue.

“Yeah, because I know he’s probably yelling at me and I want to shut him up,” Jordan said. “You know, he’s calling me all kinds of names. I definitely want to shut him up. You have a duty that if they’re wanting to see you — as an entertainer — I want to show. Right?”

The NBA has taken steps to address load management in recent years. Players are now required to play in at least 65 regular-season games to be eligible for major awards. Teams can also face penalties for resting star players during nationally televised games — a policy implemented during the 2023–24 season.

Michael Jordan Shares Opinion on Load Management

His Durability Throughout His Legendary Career

Michael Jordan built a legendary reputation for his consistency and availability throughout his 15-year career. He played all 82 regular-season games nine times and at least 80 games on two other occasions. A feat almost unheard of today.

“If guys are coming to watch me play, I don’t want to miss that opportunity. Now, physically, if I can’t do it, then I can’t. But if I just don’t feel like doing it, that’s a whole different lens,” Jordan said.

The former Bulls shooting guard also referenced the infamous “Flu Game” from the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Despite suffering from severe food poisoning, Jordan scored 38 points and led his team to victory. A defining moment in his career and a lasting symbol of perseverance.

All in all, the basketball world now knows exactly where the consensus greatest player of all time stands when it comes to load management.