Chicago Bulls 2025-26 Outlook

The Chicago Bulls are looking toward a new direction after the underwhelming Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan experiment. While last season didn’t start the way they had hoped, the Bulls were surprisingly one of the better teams down the final stretch. Chicago won 15 of their last 20 games. Not to mention, they still had a chance to make the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. After trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Bulls appear committed to building around a new, younger nucleus. A promising collection of talent that includes Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis. The Bulls may now be embracing a full-on rebuild. However, they could quietly become one of the sneakier teams in the Eastern Conference this year.

Chicago Bulls Looking to Develop Youth

Chicago Bulls Committed to a New Core of Players

This season, the Bulls will be focused on developing their young talent. The aforementioned trio has already shown flashes of brilliance. Giddey had a breakout year, posting career-highs in points per game (14.6), assists (7.2), and rebounds (8.1). The former Oklahoma City Thunder swingman appears to be settling in nicely with the Chicago Bulls.

Matas Buzelis earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team and showcased his potential as one of the league’s next great high-flyers. He even competed in the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend. As for Coby White, he’s quietly making a name for himself as one of the most underrated guards in the league. He’s coming off a strong campaign where he averaged a career-best 20.4 points per game.

No one expects Chicago to be in championship contention this season. However, if they continue to develop their young core and play their cards right, the Bulls could very well sneak into the postseason through the Play-In Tournament.

Recent News About Coby White

Despite being eligible for a contract extension, Coby White recently informed the Bulls that he will let his current deal expire. This doesn’t necessarily mean he’s looking to leave. It just opens the door for a potentially more lucrative contract in free agency. The fast-paced guard recently told Marc Spears of Andscape that he would be happy to re-sign with Chicago.

“I love being in Chicago. I love the front office. I love my teammates. I love the staff,” White told Spears. “I built a great relationship with coach Billy Donovan. And for me, if it is meant to be (to) stay a Chicago Bull, then I can’t ask for nothing else.”

White continues to improve year after year. As a result, the Bulls appear eager to continue building around the former North Carolina standout.