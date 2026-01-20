Jimmy Butler (Torn ACL) Out for Season

Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors will miss the rest of the season. The small forward suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Miami Heat on Monday night. Bernie Lee, Butler’s agent, confirmed the news on Tuesday. The injury occurred in the third quarter when the Warriors’ star wing caught a pass in the paint, which resulted in him landing awkwardly and going to the ground after contact from Heat guard Davion Mitchell drew a foul. Butler screamed in pain on the sideline, and head coach Steve Kerr called a timeout to check on the forward. He was unable to put weight on his right leg and was helped to the locker room by two of his teammates. ESPN’s Shams Charania eventually confirmed that Butler did, in fact, tear his ACL. Heartbreaking news for the Golden State Warriors to say the least.

Jimmy Butler Suffers Torn ACL in Warriors-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler’s Stats This Season

The six-time All-Star has been a solid fit for the Warriors ever since the trade from the Miami Heat. This season, Butler had been averaging 20.0 points, 1.4 steals, 5.6 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 55.4 percent. The five-time All-NBA Team member was also having a strong season from three-point range, shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, he has tallied a true shooting percentage of 64.6 percent, a career best, an offensive rating of 136, and a box plus/minus rating of 5.6. Steph Curry is the offensive engine that drives the Warriors. However, Butler has been a solid second option in his short time with the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, Butler’s defensive IQ complements Draymond Green, another well-known defensive player, in the frontcourt. The Warriors are currently in the Play-In Tournament picture. However, without Jimmy Butler, their chances of making the postseason have now decreased.

How Will His Absence Affect the Warriors?

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are one of the most well-known duos in the Association. However, the Warriors’ supporting cast leaves much to be desired. This further showcases the importance of Jimmy Butler. Without a consistent secondary offensive option, more pressure will be placed on the shoulders of Steph Curry going forward. Expect players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski to receive more offensive opportunities in the meantime. All in all, the Warriors’ difficulty in making the playoffs has increased dramatically with Butler’s season-ending injury.