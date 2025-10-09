Orlando Magic 2025-26 Outlook

After an injury-riddled season that saw the Magic go 41-41 last year, the team is looking to bounce back this season. Especially with the Eastern Conference being more open than in recent years. Paolo Banchero is entering the prime years of his career, and he, along with Franz Wagner, has developed into an underrated yet impactful duo.

Orlando is also bringing back scrappy perimeter defender Jalen Suggs, who had a career year last season. He’ll be joined by new reinforcements in the backcourt. The Magic addressed their lack of shooting by trading away Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in exchange for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason.

With a revamped backcourt and both Wagner and Banchero returning healthy, the Orlando Magic have a solid opportunity to make some noise in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.

Orlando Magic Looking to Make a Statement in 2025-26 Season

Orlando Magic Ready to Make a Statement in the Eastern Conference

One of the main keys to the Magic’s success this year will be their health. Injuries to several key players hindered their potential last season.

It will be especially critical for Paolo Banchero to stay healthy. As the franchise cornerstone, he enters his fourth NBA season with high expectations. Last year, Banchero appeared in only 46 games due to injury. However, he still made a significant impact, averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The return of key role players will also be pivotal for Orlando’s success. Moe Wagner, the brother of Franz Wagner, is back and is expected to serve as the starting center. Not to mention, Jalen Suggs is primed for another strong year.

With Banchero and Wagner on the brink of their prime, Orlando could quietly become one of the most dangerous teams in the league this season.

Their Odds for This Season

As of October 8th, 2025, the Magic have championship odds of +1,900 according to FanDuel. They hold +600 odds to win the Eastern Conference, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers (+200) and the New York Knicks (+360).

Orlando is expected to remain one of the top defensive units in the league. Last season, they ranked second in defense, though their offense lagged behind, finishing 27th overall. The addition of Desmond Bane is expected to address some of those offensive shortcomings.

All in all, Orlando is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch this season. Especially as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference.