The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 to claim their third NBA Cup on December 16th. After the win, Knicks head coach Mike Brown reflected on the team’s progress:

“Throughout the season, you try to find situations to put pressure on your group,” Brown said. “This is a single-elimination tournament when you reach a certain point. Every game matters. There’s pressure on every game if you expect to be who you think you are.”

The Knicks received standout performances from several key players. OG Anunoby made a massive contribution with 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson also played a pivotal role, grabbing five crucial offensive rebounds in a 90-second span, which sparked an instrumental run. He finished with 15 total rebounds and a +9 box plus/minus score. However, it was the Knicks’ superstar who stole the spotlight, leading the team as only a true star can. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points and 8 assists and was named the tournament MVP.

New York Knicks Defeat San Antonio Spurs to Win NBA Cup

Jalen Brunson’s MVP Performance

Jalen Brunson has firmly established himself as one of the most electrifying players in the league. His remarkable performance throughout this tournament has catapulted him into serious MVP conversations. Brunson has proven to be a player who thrives under pressure, consistently delivering in the most crucial moments. Over the course of the tournament, he shot an impressive 46 percent from beyond the arc, and he never finished with fewer than 25 points in any game. If there was any doubt before, Jalen Brunson’s showing in this year’s NBA Cup has left no question: he is a true superstar.

Can the New York Knicks Officially Take Control of the Eastern Conference This Season?

As of December 17th, the Knicks are sitting at second place in the Eastern Conference with an 18-7 record. They trail the Detroit Pistons, who hold the top spot with a 21-5 record. However, many NBA peers believe that the Knicks would be a formidable opponent in a playoff series. This sentiment is due to their well-rounded roster and valuable postseason experience. In what is shaping up to be a wide-open Eastern Conference, this could very well be New York’s best chance in years to break through and represent the East in the NBA Finals. The team certainly has the talent to make a deep playoff run. However, the real test will be whether they can apply the lessons learned from their NBA Cup victory to the high stakes of the postseason. If they succeed, the Knicks could be headed to their first Finals appearance in years.