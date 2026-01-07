Montana State Bobcats Claim FCS Title

On January 5th, 2026, the Montana State Bobcats captured their first national championship since 1984 in an overtime thriller. In a nail-biting finish, the Bobcats defeated the Illinois State Redbirds by a final score of 35-34. Two crucial blocked kicks played a pivotal role in Montana State’s historic victory in the FCS championship. Hunter Parsons blocked an extra-point attempt after the Redbirds took the lead in overtime, giving the Bobcats a chance to respond. In a game that felt straight out of a cinematic script, Montana State answered with a decisive drive. Quarterback Justin Lamson, under pressure, threw a pass off his back foot to star wideout Taco Dowler for a touchdown on fourth and 10. Kicker Myles Sansted then made the extra point, sealing the Bobcats’ place in FCS history.

“Taco was wide open,” Lamson said. “I got hit, so I was just trying to give him a chance, and the rest is history. Myles did his thing, and that was the game.” “To clear that hurdle and know that this ’25 group accomplished what hadn’t been done in a long time,” said Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen. “We’re building for more.”

With the victory, the Bobcats have finally exorcised the playoff demons that had haunted them in the past two seasons. Seasons where they fell in heartbreaking fashion. Now, Montana State can proudly call themselves FCS champions.

Key Stats From the Game

Several key statistics from the game highlight the competitiveness of this thrilling matchup. The Redbirds managed to outrush the Bobcats, tallying 160 yards to Montana State’s 101. However, both teams averaged 4.2 yards per rush attempt, illustrating the balance between the two offenses. Illinois State had the upper hand in the passing game, with quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse throwing for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Nine different players caught at least one pass for Illinois State.

On the other hand, Lamson passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Taco Dowler emerged as the star of the night for Montana State, logging eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Illinois State holding the statistical advantage in several categories, it was special teams play that made the difference for the Bobcats. As previously mentioned, Montana State blocked an extra-point attempt and a field-goal attempt. Two plays which proved critical in securing the FCS championship.

In the end, the Bobcats and the Redbirds delivered one of the most memorable FCS championship games in recent history. Montana State’s victory not only marked a historic achievement for the team but also became one of the best stories in college football this year.