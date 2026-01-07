Featured

Montana State Bobcats Claim FCS Title

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Montana State Bobcats

On January 5th, 2026, the Montana State Bobcats captured their first national championship since 1984 in an overtime thriller. In a nail-biting finish, the Bobcats defeated the Illinois State Redbirds by a final score of 35-34. Two crucial blocked kicks played a pivotal role in Montana State’s historic victory in the FCS championship. Hunter Parsons blocked an extra-point attempt after the Redbirds took the lead in overtime, giving the Bobcats a chance to respond. In a game that felt straight out of a cinematic script, Montana State answered with a decisive drive. Quarterback Justin Lamson, under pressure, threw a pass off his back foot to star wideout Taco Dowler for a touchdown on fourth and 10. Kicker Myles Sansted then made the extra point, sealing the Bobcats’ place in FCS history.

“Taco was wide open,” Lamson said. “I got hit, so I was just trying to give him a chance, and the rest is history. Myles did his thing, and that was the game.”

“To clear that hurdle and know that this ’25 group accomplished what hadn’t been done in a long time,” said Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen. “We’re building for more.”

With the victory, the Bobcats have finally exorcised the playoff demons that had haunted them in the past two seasons. Seasons where they fell in heartbreaking fashion. Now, Montana State can proudly call themselves FCS champions.

Montana State Bobcats Defeat Illinois State Redbirds to Win FCS Championship

Key Stats From the Game

Several key statistics from the game highlight the competitiveness of this thrilling matchup. The Redbirds managed to outrush the Bobcats, tallying 160 yards to Montana State’s 101. However, both teams averaged 4.2 yards per rush attempt, illustrating the balance between the two offenses. Illinois State had the upper hand in the passing game, with quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse throwing for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Nine different players caught at least one pass for Illinois State.

On the other hand, Lamson passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Taco Dowler emerged as the star of the night for Montana State, logging eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Illinois State holding the statistical advantage in several categories, it was special teams play that made the difference for the Bobcats. As previously mentioned, Montana State blocked an extra-point attempt and a field-goal attempt. Two plays which proved critical in securing the FCS championship.

In the end, the Bobcats and the Redbirds delivered one of the most memorable FCS championship games in recent history. Montana State’s victory not only marked a historic achievement for the team but also became one of the best stories in college football this year.

Topics  
Featured NCAA NCAAF News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
new-york-knicks

New York Knicks Win Third NBA Cup

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 17 2025
Featured
Jalen Johnson
Four NBA Players Who Will Warrant First-Time All-Star Consideration
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 9 2025
Featured
Jalen Johnson
Jalen Johnson Flashing All-Star Potential to Start the Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 18 2025
Featured
Michael Jordan To Profit $2 Billion From Charlotte Hornets Sale, More Than Lifetime Nike Deal
Michael Jordan Shares Take on Load Management
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 30 2025
Featured
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles the ball.
Orlando Magic 2025-26 Outlook
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 8 2025
Featured
Watt
T.J. Watt, Steelers Agree to Three-Year Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 17 2025
Featured
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner, Jets Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 15 2025
More News
Arrow to top