The NBA All-Star Game is always a hot topic each year, and this season is no different. With that being said, the Association’s exhibition game celebrating the league’s top talents often introduces a few newcomers each season. This year has seen some up-and-coming players start to come into their own and make a name for themselves. Meanwhile, other NBA veterans are having the best seasons of their careers thus far, showcasing why they’ve remained relevant for so long. Given all this, there are four NBA players who are currently making legitimate cases to earn first-time All-Star honors this year. Keep an eye out for these names in the months leading up to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Four NBA Players Who Could Make Their First All-Star Team This Year

Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has stepped up in a massive way for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has evolved from a beloved role player who does all the little things right to a co-star unafraid of the moment. With LeBron James taking more of an auxiliary role this season, Reaves, along with Luka Dončić, has led the Lakers to a top-three seed in the Western Conference as of December. Reaves is currently averaging career-highs of 28.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He has become essential to the Lakers’ success and will play a major role in their future plans.

Jamal Murray

Normally, Denver Nuggets fans would be growing frustrated with Jamal Murray’s slow start to the season by now. However, that is not the case this year. Murray seems to be in the best shape of his career to start a season, and it has helped translate to Denver’s best start in franchise history. A 17-6 record, to be exact. In a recent three-game stretch, the former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 36.3 points, 61.5 percent from three-point range, and 62.1 percent from the field. On the season, Murray is posting career-best numbers with 25.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc. With the USA vs. International format the NBA is using for the All-Star Game this year, there could be a spot on the International squad reserved for the Nuggets’ point guard from Canada.

Jalen Johnson

Perhaps the biggest lock for a first-time All-Star, Jalen Johnson has all the intangibles to become an NBA star. At six-foot-eight, 219 pounds, and with a seven-foot wingspan, the Hawks’ versatile forward is officially entering his prime. Johnson has developed into one of the next premier wings in the NBA. He hardly has any weaknesses to his game. He has the frame to match up with some of the league’s best defensively. Moreover, has massively polished his offensive game. Johnson is averaging 23.4 points, 1.6 steals, 7.9 assists, and 10.5 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is posting an efficient 40.4 percent from three-point range. Expect Jalen Johnson to become a household name going forward.

Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges is the NBA’s Iron Man. On top of his consistency and durability, he is also one of the better two-way forwards in the league. His importance has been paramount to the New York Knicks’ success this season. Despite always being one of the more reliable perimeter defenders year in and year out, the former Villanova Wildcat has yet to make an All-Star appearance. This year, Bridges is averaging 16.5 points, 1.1 blocks, 2.0 steals, 4.3 assists, and 4.6 total rebounds per contest. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will most likely headline the Knicks in the All-Star Game. However, they could have a third cohort joining them if Bridges continues to excel as he has this season.