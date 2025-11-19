Jalen Johnson Flashing All-Star Potential to Start the Season

Jalen Johnson recently earned Player of the Week honors for the Eastern Conference, and for good reason. Atlanta’s versatile wing has been showcasing his immense potential in a major way. During the week he won the award, Johnson averaged 24.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. The Atlanta Hawks are currently 9-5 and sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. With Johnson’s strong play to start the season, don’t be surprised if the Hawks continue to make noise in their conference. Additionally, if he maintains this level of performance, Johnson could very well secure his first All-Star appearance.

Jalen Johnson: Showcasing His Importance to the Atlanta Hawks

His Impact This Season

Jalen Johnson has had a phenomenal start to the 2025-2026 season. He has firmly established himself as one of Atlanta’s most promising young stars, even making history recently. On November 13th, in a game against the Utah Jazz, Johnson became the only player in NBA history to record a stat line of 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals. The Hawks won the game by a final score of 132-122.

Standing at six-foot-nine and weighing 220 pounds, Johnson possesses rare two-way potential. His length allows him to alter and contest shots, while his ability to disrupt passing lanes and rack up steals showcases his defensive prowess. Offensively, Johnson’s game continues to evolve with each passing year. As of now, the former standout is averaging 21.8 points, 1.8 steals, 6.3 assists, and 9.6 rebounds per game. While he may not yet be a household name, Jalen Johnson is on an impressive trajectory. One that will soon thrust him into conversations about the league’s elite forwards.

Can the Atlanta Hawks Make Some Noise in the Eastern Conference This Season?

The Atlanta Hawks are off to a strong start this season. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that they’ve been without their superstar point guard, Trae Young. They have been without him for multiple games now. In Young’s absence, the Hawks’ young core, featuring Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher, has stepped up and taken on greater offensive roles. As of November 18th, 2025, the Hawks rank first in the league in assists per game (30.4), second in steals per game (10.2), and ninth in team field goal percentage (48.6 percent). With numbers like these, it’s no wonder that the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the NBA season to start the year. Much of their early success can be attributed to Jalen Johnson’s outstanding all-around play.