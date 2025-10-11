Atlanta Hawks 2025-26 Outlook

The Atlanta Hawks have been a permanent fixture in the Play-In Tournament for the past four seasons. Last year, they failed to reach the playoffs via the Play-In after losing to the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic and the tenth-seeded Miami Heat. Now, the Hawks will look to climb the Eastern Conference hierarchy and surprise some of their peers with a modified roster. Trae Young remains the team’s floor general, but Atlanta also boasts emerging young talent ready to make an impact. In addition, the new offseason additions are expected to play a pivotal role in the Hawks’ success this year.

Atlanta Hawks Looking to Move Up From Play-In Tournament Picture

The New Additions to the Atlanta Hawks Roster

The Atlanta Hawks had a relatively busy offseason. One that some might argue flew under the radar compared to flashier moves around the league. One of their most significant acquisitions was trading for center Kristaps Porziņģis from the Boston Celtics. He brings much-needed versatility and scoring to Atlanta’s frontcourt.

The Hawks also acquired Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s expected to form a strong defensive tandem with Dyson Daniels. The player who led the NBA in steals last season with 3.0 per game.

Additionally, Atlanta added sharpshooter Luke Kennard, a career 43.8 percent three-point shooter. With Trae Young, who led the league in assists last season at 11.6 per game, creating opportunities, Kennard is poised to thrive in catch-and-shoot situations.

The Hawks are also optimistic about rookie forward Asa Newell, the 23rd pick in the NBA Draft. He was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. All things considered, Atlanta underwent a meaningful roster makeover this offseason, and they’re hoping those changes will pay off in the upcoming campaign.

Can They Become the Surprise Team of the NBA?

The Hawks appear to be a stronger team on paper after their offseason moves. Trae Young remains one of the league’s most dynamic point guards. Moreover, rising talents like Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher are poised to take the next step in their development.

Still, team chemistry remains a looming question for the Atlanta Hawks. We’ve seen many teams look promising on paper, only to falter once the regular season grind begins. However, with a well-balanced mix of veteran leadership and youthful potential, the Atlanta Hawks are shaping up to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch during the 2025–26 NBA season.