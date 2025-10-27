MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete game

Jeremy Freeborn
Game two of the 2025 World Series took place on Saturday with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. With the victory, the best out of seven series heads back to southern California with the series tied at one game apiece. While Shohei Ohtani has made the Dodgers headlines recently (and deservedly so), what fellow Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan has been able to accomplish recently deserves the highest praise too. To be able to pitch two complete games in the postseason in this era of Major League Baseball when there is so much emphasis on relief pitching, is extremely impressive. Here is the reaction on X.

Yamamoto has a postseason record of three wins and one loss and an earned run average of 1.57. In 28 2/3 innings, he has given up 17 hits, five earned runs, four walks and two home runs, to go along with 26 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.73.

What Yamamoto is able to do the most effectively while on the mound is pitch to the corners of the strike zone. He is simply a master at his craft, a lot like Justin Verlander was able to achieve throughout his career.

This is an intriguing inside look at Yamamoto’s humanitarianism. Getting back to the two complete games, Yamamoto threw his first complete game in game two of the National League Championship Series.  That was also a 5-1 Dodgers win. This time they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers. In the two games, Yamamoto threw 216 pitches, and only gave up two runs in 18 innings of work. Both performances came on the road.

This is a unique image from the Dodgers clubhouse. In addition to Ohtani, relief pitcher Roki Sasaki is also from Japan.

Yamamoto finished the complete game by forcing Daulton Varsho to pop up. Game three is Monday night from southern California.

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors World Series X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
