X reacts to Blue Jays evening World Series at two games apiece

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have tied the 2025 World Series at two games apiece following their game four win by a score of 6-2 at Dodger Stadium in southern California. Here is the reaction on X.

Seven different players who are from or represent five different countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Venezuela) recorded a hit for the Blue Jays in game four. Nathan Lukes, Ernie Clement, Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. all had two hits each.

Game three of the series in Los Angeles went 18 innings, and took six hours and 39 minutes to play. It was tied for the longest postseason game in Major League Baseball history. The fourth game of the best out of seven series went only two hours and 54 minutes.

Blue Jays Dad is 100% correct. Bieber threw 5 1/3 innings and only gave up one earned run for an earned run average in the game of 1.69. Ohtani threw six innings and gave up four earned runs for an earned run average of six. Was Ohtani tired? The answer is probable. He was on the bases nine times in game three as he had four extra base hits and five walks.

Thank God I watched the game on television and not online. It will be interesting to see if Rogers Sportsnet apologizes to its subscribers and reimburses them for not providing a quality service. Telus reimbursed customers when they had technical difficulties during the 2015 Memorial Cup.

Guerrero Jr. now has seven postseason home runs. He has one more home run than Joe Carter and Jose Bautista.

Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors World Series X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn
