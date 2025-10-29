X reacts to Blue Jays evening World Series at two games apiece

The Toronto Blue Jays have tied the 2025 World Series at two games apiece following their game four win by a score of 6-2 at Dodger Stadium in southern California. Here is the reaction on X.

2-2. Chew on this quote from Ernie Clement. Uncommon men in an uncommon era playing for an uncommon country that punches above its weight. The Blue Jays are a team of destiny. So is Canada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/0pgwI3YJWq — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 29, 2025

Seven different players who are from or represent five different countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Venezuela) recorded a hit for the Blue Jays in game four. Nathan Lukes, Ernie Clement, Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. all had two hits each.

11:00pm in Toronto. You can sleep at a normal time tonight 😌 #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/VGnMRsp0SN — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 29, 2025

Game three of the series in Los Angeles went 18 innings, and took six hours and 39 minutes to play. It was tied for the longest postseason game in Major League Baseball history. The fourth game of the best out of seven series went only two hours and 54 minutes.

I still haven’t seen any media outlets clearly state that Shane Bieber out-pitched Shohei Ohtani on baseball’s biggest stage.pic.twitter.com/IcisNHtuVN — Blue Jays Dad (@BlueJaysDad) October 29, 2025

Blue Jays Dad is 100% correct. Bieber threw 5 1/3 innings and only gave up one earned run for an earned run average in the game of 1.69. Ohtani threw six innings and gave up four earned runs for an earned run average of six. Was Ohtani tired? The answer is probable. He was on the bases nine times in game three as he had four extra base hits and five walks.

So @Sportsnet app crashes out for everyone during the Blue Jays biggest inning. This after they raised their prices while offering nothing new of value and having a complete hold on MLB rights pic.twitter.com/HsdpctTA7g — David Doel (@daviddoel) October 29, 2025

Thank God I watched the game on television and not online. It will be interesting to see if Rogers Sportsnet apologizes to its subscribers and reimburses them for not providing a quality service. Telus reimbursed customers when they had technical difficulties during the 2015 Memorial Cup.

NOBODY in team HISTORY has more Postseason homers than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 💥 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/5OTq3qtO1E — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 29, 2025

Guerrero Jr. now has seven postseason home runs. He has one more home run than Joe Carter and Jose Bautista.