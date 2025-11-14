Who won the eight major MLB regular season awards in 2025?

Major League Baseball announced the winners of eight regular season awards this week. Let’s see who was victorious.

Nick Kurtz

Nick Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania became the ninth Athletics player in franchise history to win the American League Rookie of the Year. Among rookies, Kurtz led the Majors in home runs (36), runs batted in (86), runs (90), walks (63), slugging percentage (.619) and total bases (260). Former Athletics to win the rookie of the year award were pitcher Harry Byrd (1952), outfielder Jose Canseco (1986), first baseman Mark McGwire (1987), shortstop Walt Weiss (1988), outfielder Ben Grieve (1998), shortstop Bobby Crosby (2004), and pitchers Huston Street (2005) and Andrew Bailey (2009).

Drake Baldwin

Drake Baldwin of Madison, Wisconsin became the 10th Braves player to win the National League Rookie of the Year. In 2025, he led the National League in RBIs among rookies with 80. What was impressive about Baldwin’s feat was the fact he is a catcher. Baldwin is only the seventh catcher all-time to win the NL Rookie of the Year award. He follows Johnny Bench (Cincinnati, 1968), Earl Williams (Atlanta, 1971), Benito Santiago (San Diego, 1987), Mike Piazza (Los Angeles, 1993), Geovany Soto (Chicago, 2008), and Buster Posey (San Francisco, 2010).

Stephen Vogt

Stephen Vogt of Visalia, California won his second straight American League Manager of the Year Award. The reason why Vogt was honoured is because Cleveland won the American League Central despite trailing the Detroit Tigers by 15.5 games on July 8.

Pat Murphy

Murphy won the National League Manager of the Year Award for the second straight year. This past season, the Milwaukee Brewers were spectacular in the regular season as they won a MLB high 97 games.

Tarik Skubal

For the second straight year, Tarik Skubal of Hayward, California won the American League Cy Young Award. He led the Major Leagues with a 0.89 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in 2025, and the American League with a 2.21 earned run average.

Paul Skenes

Skenes of Fullerton, California became the third Pirates pitcher to win the Cy Young Award following Vern Law (1960) and Doug Drabek (1990). In 2025, Skenes led the Major Leagues with a 1.97 earned run average and the National League with a 0.95 WHIP. Skenes won the award despite a record of only 10-10.

Aaron Judge

Judge of Linden, California led the Majors in batting average (.331), on base percentage (.457), and slugging percentage (.688). He also led the American League in runs scored (137), walks (124), and total bases (372). Judge previously won the AL MVP Award in 2022 and 2024.

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani of Oshu, Japan won his fourth MVP Award as he previously won in 2021 and 2023 (with the Los Angeles Angels) and 2024 (with the Los Angeles Dodgers). In winning the 2025 National League MVP, Ohtani continued to show excellence as a designated hitter and pitcher. He led the Major Leagues in runs scored (146), and total bases (380). Ohtani also led the National League in slugging percentage (.622).