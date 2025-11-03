X reacts to Dodgers winning the 2025 World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series on Saturday night in Toronto. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to win the best out of seven series four games to three. Here is the reaction on X.

The World Series most valuable player was Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan. The 27-year-old righthander won three of the Dodgers four games in the series, and had an earned run average of 1.02. In 17 2/3 innings pitched, Yamamoto gave up two earned runs, two walks and 10 hits, to go along with 15 strikeouts.

A major reason why the Dodgers are World Series champions in 2025 was because of the overall production of their three Japanese players. In addition to Yamamoto, they had multi-positional phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan (MVP of the National League Championship Series), and closer Roki Sasaki of Rikuzentakata, Japan. Even though Ohtani struggled on the mound against the Blue Jays with an earned run average of 7.56, he still batted .333 with nine hits in 27 at bats. Ohtani also led the Dodgers in the World Series in home runs (three), runs scored (six), doubles (three), and walks (nine). Sasaki had an earned run average of 0.00 in two and two thirds innings.

I still can’t believe Miguel Rojas did this No homers off a right-handed pitcher all season Was terrible in general against righties Barely played all postseason 2 outs away from the season ending Cemented himself as a Dodgers LEGEND last night pic.twitter.com/zOk4kTYlyz — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) November 2, 2025

You can now put Miguel Rojas of Los Teques, Venezuela in the same sentence as Kirk Gibson. The home run in the ninth inning came off of Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman in the top of the ninth inning. The solo shot went 387 feet to left field to tie the game at four.

Miguel Rojas means more to the Dodgers than anyone outside the organization will ever know. Here’s what Max Muncy said about his World Series heroics: “He’s the ultimate team guy, and for him to get that home run to tie it up, it brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.” pic.twitter.com/tYzDvyyWg0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

Here are comments made by the Dodgers veteran third baseman about Rojas.

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and the Dodgers #WorldSeries victory made front-page news in Japan! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ePu8KclcRI — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025

This describes the level of popularity of Ohtani, Sasaki and Yamamoto in Japan.