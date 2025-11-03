MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Dodgers winning the 2025 World Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series on Saturday night in Toronto. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to win the best out of seven series four games to three. Here is the reaction on X.

The World Series most valuable player was Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan. The 27-year-old righthander won three of the Dodgers four games in the series, and had an earned run average of 1.02. In 17 2/3 innings pitched, Yamamoto gave up two earned runs, two walks and 10 hits, to go along with 15 strikeouts.

A major reason why the Dodgers are World Series champions in 2025 was because of the overall production of their three Japanese players. In addition to Yamamoto, they had multi-positional phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan (MVP of the National League Championship Series), and closer Roki Sasaki of Rikuzentakata, Japan. Even though Ohtani struggled on the mound against the Blue Jays with an earned run average of 7.56, he still batted .333 with nine hits in 27 at bats. Ohtani also led the Dodgers in the World Series in home runs (three), runs scored (six), doubles (three), and walks (nine). Sasaki had an earned run average of 0.00 in two and two thirds innings.

You can now put Miguel Rojas of Los Teques, Venezuela in the same sentence as Kirk Gibson. The home run in the ninth inning came off of Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman in the top of the ninth inning. The solo shot went 387 feet to left field to tie the game at four.

Here are comments made by the Dodgers veteran third baseman about Rojas.

This describes the level of popularity of Ohtani, Sasaki and Yamamoto in Japan.

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors World Series X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to Dodgers winning sixth game of 2025 World Series

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27450637_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Trey Yesavage’s masterful game five of 2025 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 30 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
X reacts to Blue Jays evening World Series at two games apiece
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Freddie Freeman
X reacts to 18 inning marathon win for the Los Angeles Dodgers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 28 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 27 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26592792_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Addison Barger’s pinch hit World Series grand slam
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 25 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27372775_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Blue Jays going to the World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 21 2025
More News
Arrow to top