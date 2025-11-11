The biggest news in Major League Baseball in quite some time happened on Sunday as two Cleveland Guardians pitchers were indicted for allegedly rigging pitches. Closer Emmanuel Clase and starting pitcher Luis Ortiz have been accused of reducing the velocity of pitches and throwing pitches not remotely near the strike zone. In fact, Ortiz and Clase were getting paid $7,000 each for throwing a pitch in the dirt according to Sports Illustrated. Here is the reaction on X.

🚨 MLB SCANDAL: Guardians stars Emmanuel Clase & Luis Ortiz INDICTED for RIGGING PITCHES to cash in on bets! Ortiz BUSTED at Boston airport—$5K bribes for intentional balls. Clase allegedly netted bettors $400K. Up to 65 YRS in prison! Who’s next? ⚾💸🔒#MLB #Guardians… pic.twitter.com/vvkTavI4mI — PatriotForJesus (@PatriotForJesus) November 9, 2025

Jail time is indeed a possibility for both Clase and Ortiz if the alleged accusations end up true. There is simply no room for any professional sport athlete in today’s society who takes bribes like this. It could be just a matter of time before Clase and Ortiz are banned from baseball. The most famous multi-player betting scandal in the Majors came in 1919 when eight Chicago White Sox were banned for rigging the World Series.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz face up to 65 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to the Eastern District of New York, which outlined the case against Clase and Ortiz after indicting them on fraud, conspiracy and bribery charges. pic.twitter.com/9UjlZ2Iw7m — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 9, 2025

If Clase and Ortiz get 65 years in prison each, they will definitely not play again, and could be in prison for the rest of their lives.

JUST IN: Two Cleveland Guardians pitchers have been indicted for allegedly conspiring with sports bettors to rig MLB games. Guardians player Luis Ortiz was arrested Sunday at Logan Airport in Boston. Emmanuel Clase is not yet in custody, according to ABC. “According to the… pic.twitter.com/CrPgtTZI5M — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2025

Here is video of some of the pitches in question.

Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been barred by the Dominican League and MLB from playing in any Winter Leagues amid the gambling investigation, per @EvanDrellich They are suing the Dominican League, arguing that their banishment is in violation of the Dominican Constitution pic.twitter.com/qzyVGx1HGc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 22, 2025

It is interesting that Clase and Ortiz are being disciplined in their native country too.

The prop-betting scandal surrounding Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz is a threat to MLB and a warning sign for sports. @BenLindbergh explains why if pitches are fixed, baseball is broken: https://t.co/8vJPtMZQjY — The Ringer (@ringer) November 10, 2025

The statement “baseball is broken” has the potential to send shockwaves throughout the sport.