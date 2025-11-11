MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to alleged betting scandal of Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_24116902_168396541_lowres-2

The biggest news in Major League Baseball in quite some time happened on Sunday as two Cleveland Guardians pitchers were indicted for allegedly rigging pitches. Closer Emmanuel Clase and starting pitcher Luis Ortiz have been accused of reducing the velocity of pitches and throwing pitches not remotely near the strike zone. In fact, Ortiz and Clase were getting paid $7,000 each for throwing a pitch in the dirt according to Sports Illustrated. Here is the reaction on X.

Jail time is indeed a possibility for both Clase and Ortiz if the alleged accusations end up true. There is simply no room for any professional sport athlete in today’s society who takes bribes like this. It could be just a matter of time before Clase and Ortiz are banned from baseball. The most famous multi-player betting scandal in the Majors came in 1919 when eight Chicago White Sox were banned for rigging the World Series.

If Clase and Ortiz get 65 years in prison each, they will definitely not play again, and could be in prison for the rest of their lives.

Here is video of some of the pitches in question.

It is interesting that Clase and Ortiz are being disciplined in their native country too.

The statement “baseball is broken” has the potential to send shockwaves throughout the sport.

Topics  
Guardians MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24116902_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to alleged betting scandal of Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
X reacts to Dodgers winning the 2025 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 3 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Dodgers winning sixth game of 2025 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27450637_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Trey Yesavage’s masterful game five of 2025 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 30 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
X reacts to Blue Jays evening World Series at two games apiece
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Freddie Freeman
X reacts to 18 inning marathon win for the Los Angeles Dodgers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 28 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 27 2025
More News
Arrow to top