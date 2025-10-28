MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to 18 inning marathon win for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Freddie Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers won an absolute marathon contest on Monday in game three of the 2025 World Series. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings to take a two games to one series lead in the best out of seven series. Here is the reaction on X.

The Dodgers actually won the other World Series game that went into 18 innings. That took place in game three of the 2018 World Series as the Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on a game-winning home run by Max Muncy of Midland, Texas. It should be noted that this was the Dodgers’s only win of the 2018 World Series as they lost to the Boston Red Sox in five games.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider is trying to stay confident after the one-run game three loss. The Blue Jays and Dodgers will play an important game four on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. A win for Los Angeles with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, and they take a three games to one series lead.

Freeman was the World Series MVP last year as the Dodgers knocked out the New York Yankees. This was Freeman’s 16th postseason home run, and seventh all-time in the World Series.

I was at hone in my basement with my nephew. Remarkably, I got up three hours later to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada play Francisco Comesana of Argentina in the first round of the Paris Indoor tennis tournament.

Kershaw, the future Hall of Famer, came in the game with the bases loaded in the top of the 12th inning. He then forced Nathan Lukes to ground out.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

