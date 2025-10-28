X reacts to 18 inning marathon win for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers won an absolute marathon contest on Monday in game three of the 2025 World Series. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings to take a two games to one series lead in the best out of seven series. Here is the reaction on X.

FREDDIE FREEMAN WALKS IT OFF FOR THE DODGERS IN THE 18TH INNING 😤 TIED FOR THE LONGEST WORLD SERIES GAME OF ALL TIME 😱 pic.twitter.com/vEkMv9eWaX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2025

The Dodgers actually won the other World Series game that went into 18 innings. That took place in game three of the 2018 World Series as the Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on a game-winning home run by Max Muncy of Midland, Texas. It should be noted that this was the Dodgers’s only win of the 2018 World Series as they lost to the Boston Red Sox in five games.

“The Dodgers didn’t win the World Series tonight, they won a game.” John Schneider on the Blue Jays keeping the right mindset. pic.twitter.com/UiMRNeq84T — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider is trying to stay confident after the one-run game three loss. The Blue Jays and Dodgers will play an important game four on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. A win for Los Angeles with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, and they take a three games to one series lead.

Frederick. Charles. Freeman. “Mr. World Series”. Views from the @Dodgers Audio Network / @AM570LASports as Freddie ended the Game 3 marathon in the 18th inning with his second walk-off home run in as many Fall Classics. #ITFDB #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/97tRKAeJrX — Stephen Nelson (@StephenNelson) October 28, 2025

Freeman was the World Series MVP last year as the Dodgers knocked out the New York Yankees. This was Freeman’s 16th postseason home run, and seventh all-time in the World Series.

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN FREDDIE FREEMAN WALKED OFF THE BLUE JAYS AFTER 18 INNINGS IN THE WORLD SERIES? 🔥

pic.twitter.com/cLe50QAPhs — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 28, 2025

I was at hone in my basement with my nephew. Remarkably, I got up three hours later to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada play Francisco Comesana of Argentina in the first round of the Paris Indoor tennis tournament.

“I’ll remember moments like this… I can’t believe I’m getting to be in another World Series at Dodger Stadium.” Clayton Kershaw shared his emotions after the Dodgers’ WILD 18-inning victory.#WorldSeries | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/uj7V4kCLvP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 28, 2025

Kershaw, the future Hall of Famer, came in the game with the bases loaded in the top of the 12th inning. He then forced Nathan Lukes to ground out.