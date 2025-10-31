The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in game five of the 2025 World Series on Wednesday. With the win, the Blue Jays lead the Dodgers three games to two in the best out of seven series. The Blue Jays did take an early 2-0 lead after the first two pitches thrown in the game. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both homered and the Blue Jays never looked back. Here is the reaction on X.

There have been 2 games in MLB postseason history where a pitcher: struck out 10+ total batters

struck out 5+ consecutive batters

struck out 50% of batters faced

allowed fewer than 5 baserunners (H/BB/HBP)

earned the win Both were by the same 22-year-old rookie: Trey Yesavage. pic.twitter.com/5baj2ACMiM — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 30, 2025

Wow! Yesavage has been that strong from an analytical perspective. Yesavage’s other masterful performance was game two of the Blue Jays’s 13-7 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series. Remember, even though the Blue Jays gave up seven runs in the game, Yesavage did not give up a single run against the Yankees in 5 1/3 innings of work and struck out 11.

TWELVE strikeouts

ZERO walks Trey Yesavage has the most strikeouts by a pitcher in a #WorldSeries game with no walks 🤯 H/T @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/6ncWSlySSB — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025

Yesavage’s accuracy was amazing in game five. He threw 104 pitches in game five of which 71 pitches were strikes. In the 26 postseason innings, Yesavage has had 10 walks, but none happened on Wednesday.

Yesavage has to frame this one pic.twitter.com/J0ssZB4AeB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 30, 2025

Yesavage struckout Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the third inning with two out to end the inning. This statistic is amazing. All nine Dodgers in the batting lineup struck out, and first baseman Freddie Freeman struck out thrice.

Trey Yesavage made $57,204 in MLB this season as a late call-up from the minors. The Dodgers lineup made over $148M this year. He set the World Series rookie record for strikeouts against them with 12. pic.twitter.com/wwo2zUym8f — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 30, 2025

This statistic is incredible. The Dodgers have 12 players making a minimum of $10 million this season.

Single-A, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A, World Series, eh? Trey Yesavage has done it all for the @BlueJays this year! pic.twitter.com/TcN8uLWd9c — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 30, 2025

Yesavage has played for Dunedin, Vancouver, New Hampshire and Buffalo this season.