MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Trey Yesavage’s masterful game five of 2025 World Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_27450637_168396541_lowres-2

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in game five of the 2025 World Series on Wednesday. With the win, the Blue Jays lead the Dodgers three games to two in the best out of seven series. The Blue Jays did take an early 2-0 lead after the first two pitches thrown in the game. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both homered and the Blue Jays never looked back. Here is the reaction on X.

Wow! Yesavage has been that strong from an analytical perspective. Yesavage’s other masterful performance was game two of the Blue Jays’s 13-7 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series. Remember, even though the Blue Jays gave up seven runs in the game, Yesavage did not give up a single run against the Yankees in 5 1/3 innings of work and struck out 11.

Yesavage’s accuracy was amazing in game five. He threw 104 pitches in game five of which 71 pitches were strikes. In the 26 postseason innings, Yesavage has had 10 walks, but none happened on Wednesday.

Yesavage struckout Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the third inning with two out to end the inning. This statistic is amazing. All nine Dodgers in the batting lineup struck out, and first baseman Freddie Freeman struck out thrice.

This statistic is incredible. The Dodgers have 12 players making a minimum of $10 million this season.

Yesavage has played for Dunedin, Vancouver, New Hampshire and Buffalo this season.

Topics  
Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors World Series X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

X reacts to Blue Jays evening World Series at two games apiece

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Freddie Freeman
X reacts to 18 inning marathon win for the Los Angeles Dodgers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 28 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 27 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26592792_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Addison Barger’s pinch hit World Series grand slam
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 25 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27372775_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Blue Jays going to the World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Shohei Ohtani’s masterful game four in NLCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22921986_168396541_lowres-2
Mike Schildt resigns as Padres manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 16 2025
More News
Arrow to top