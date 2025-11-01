MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Dodgers winning sixth game of 2025 World Series

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the seventh game of the 2025 World Series. On Friday at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 3-1 to tie the best out of seven series at three games apiece. The Dodgers’s win meant they prevented elimination. The Dodgers are looking to defend their World Series title. The Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series title since 1993. Here is the reaction on X.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Addison Barger’s hit to the outfield wedged underneath the outfield wall. The chances of that happening were extremely minimal. As a result, a ground rule double was called. The Blue Jays had runners on second and third and nobody out, but could not score a run. Los Angeles emerged victorious.

The Dodgers won the game when Andres Gimenez flied out to left field, and Enrique Hernandez had a perfect throw to second base. As a result, Addison Barger was out and the ball game was finished.

This was the second quality start for Dodgers’s starting pitcher in the World Series. If the Dodgers do win on Saturday night in game seven, there is a very good chance that Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be World Series MVP.

On Halloween, 2017, the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1. Joc Pederson hit a home run, and tied a MLB record with an extra base hit in five straight MLB postseason games.

This is zero surprise. The Dodgers simply do not have many options at the moment and Ohtani at short rest is their best option. The Blue Jays are countering with Max Scherzer.

 

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors World Series X (Twitter)
