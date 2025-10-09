X reacts to Toronto Blue Jays reaching the 2025 ALCS

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the American League Championship Series starting Sunday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be their first ALCS appearance in nine years. The Blue Jays opponent will either be the Seattle Mariners or the Detroit Tigers as they will play a fifth and deciding game in the ALDS in the Pacific Northwest on Friday. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS by beating the New York Yankees three games to one in the American League Divisional Series. Toronto won game four by a score of 5-2. Here is the reaction on X.

All 8 of the Blue Jays Pitchers from Yesterday (overlay) pic.twitter.com/2mtTubkXjj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 9, 2025

The Blue Jays used eight pitchers in a bullpen game on Wednesday. The eight Blue Jays pitchers used in the game were Louis Varland (1 1/3 innings), Mason Fluharty (one inning), Seranthony Dominguez (1 2/3 innings), Eric Lauer (1 2/3 innings), Yariel Rodriguez (third of an inning), Brendon Little (one inning), Braydon Fisher (two thirds of an inning), and Jeff Hoffman (an inning and a third). Blue Jays pitchers did give up six hits and six walks, but only two earned runs.

“Vladdy Jr. is your DADDY!” 🤣 @45PedroMartinez had a message for Yankees fans after the Blue Jays advanced to the ALCS pic.twitter.com/NLuIHT33JG — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 9, 2025

After the long-time rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, you could tell that former Red Sox starting pitcher Pedro Martinez was supporting the Blue Jays. That is because Martinez is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s godfather. Martinez was a teammate of Vladimir Guerrero Sr. with the Montreal Expos.

Blue Jays fans, me included, have given John Schneider alot of shit for some of the decisions he’s made in the biggest games of his managerial career Make sure you talk about this managerial masterclass in the biggest game of his career as much as you did about the Berríos move. pic.twitter.com/jeFALJZ1tZ — Damon (@Damon98_) October 9, 2025

Two years ago, John Schneider took out Jose Berrios after throwing three shutout innings and walking the leadoff batter, Royce Lewis, in an elimination game for the Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins. The decision did not work out as Lewis scored on a RBI single by Carlos Correa in a 2-0 Twins win.

The Leafs game ended 10 minutes ago but they’re letting the fans hang around to watch the Blue Jays potentially advance to the ALCS on the jumbotron 🔥 (via @MapleLeafs) pic.twitter.com/UcX3HYBspt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2025

This was a cool moment at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Maple Leafs had just beaten the Montreal Canadiens by the same score as the Blue Jays (5-2) moments before.

“It’s cool to say you’re playing for a country. East coast to West coast, everyone’s pulling for this team.” 🇨🇦 John Schneider on what it means for the Blue Jays to be Canada’s team. pic.twitter.com/NvHo2DkQHL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 3, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider is completely aware the entire country of Canada is supporting the Blue Jays. It is what makes the Blue Jays unique in Major League Baseball.