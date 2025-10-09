MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Toronto Blue Jays reaching the 2025 ALCS

Jeremy Freeborn
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the American League Championship Series starting Sunday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be their first ALCS appearance in nine years. The Blue Jays opponent will either be the Seattle Mariners or the Detroit Tigers as they will play a fifth and deciding game in the ALDS in the Pacific Northwest on Friday. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS by beating the New York Yankees three games to one in the American League Divisional Series. Toronto won game four by a score of 5-2. Here is the reaction on X.

The Blue Jays used eight pitchers in a bullpen game on Wednesday. The eight Blue Jays pitchers used in the game were Louis Varland (1 1/3 innings), Mason Fluharty (one inning), Seranthony Dominguez (1 2/3 innings), Eric Lauer (1 2/3 innings), Yariel Rodriguez (third of an inning), Brendon Little (one inning), Braydon Fisher (two thirds of an inning), and Jeff Hoffman (an inning and a third). Blue Jays pitchers did give up six hits and six walks, but only two earned runs.

After the long-time rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, you could tell that former Red Sox starting pitcher Pedro Martinez was supporting the Blue Jays. That is because Martinez is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s godfather. Martinez was a teammate of Vladimir Guerrero Sr. with the Montreal Expos.

Two years ago, John Schneider took out Jose Berrios after throwing three shutout innings and walking the leadoff batter, Royce Lewis, in an elimination game for the Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins. The decision did not work out as Lewis scored on a RBI single by Carlos Correa in a 2-0 Twins win.

This was a cool moment at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Maple Leafs had just beaten the Montreal Canadiens by the same score as the Blue Jays (5-2) moments before.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider is completely aware the entire country of Canada is supporting the Blue Jays. It is what makes the Blue Jays unique in Major League Baseball.

 

Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
