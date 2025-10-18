X reacts to Shohei Ohtani’s masterful game four in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers have qualified for the 2025 World Series. On Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California we saw absolute brilliance from Shohei Ohtani of Mizusawa, Japan. Ohtani is a generational multi-positional phenom who dominated once again on Friday night and proved to the world why he is a true legend. He not only hit three home runs while batting from the leadoff spot, Ohtani also got the start for the Dodgers on the mound, and threw six shutout innings and had 10 strikeouts. The Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in game four of the National League Championship Series and will now face either the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners. Here is the reaction on X.

If Shohei Ohtani was the 🐐, which he’s not, then why didn’t he win with the Angels? Babe Ruth even led Boston to 3 World Series before joining the Yankees. Ohtani is generational, but far from 🐐 status! @MLB @MLBNetwork @MLBONFOX #NLCS @Dodgers — C4ML (@crash69az) October 18, 2025

This comment is valid to a point. Why Ohtani needs to be considered better than Ruth is because the level of pitching is much more difficult today than Babe Ruth’s era. Fastballs are coming in at a higher velocity than ever before. Also recording 10 strikeouts in a game is also phenomenal today when you consider the fact batters are extremely disciplined.

Read “Shohei Ohtani Plays Most Magnificent Game of All Time to Lead Dodgers to Pennant” on SmartNews: https://t.co/Z7Z11CSz01 — Karen Cooper (@KarenCo67905701) October 18, 2025

The “most magnificent game of all time” is something I personally agree with. What Ohtani did on Friday was jaw dropping and could be considered the “most magnificent game of all-time” in any sport.

Before Ohtani’s 2025 mound return, many media outlets, analysts, and Dodgers personnel expressed strong doubts about his ability to pitch effectively after his second major elbow surgery in September 2023.

They were all wrong! — Elena 🇺🇸 (@Eleanor04066972) October 18, 2025

Ohtani threw 100 pitches, of which 66 pitches were strikes. Of the 22 batters he faced, Ohtani only gave up two hits and three walks, and did not give up a single earned run.

we always say these EXCEPTIONAL athletes who do the IMPOSSIBLE aren’t HUMAN. TIGER WOODS better than most. GRETZKY 50 in 39. But SHOHEI OHTANI @DODGERS? HE has gone above and BEYOND. IS he the FIRST ROBOTIC experiment? I’m @BREWERS I call for a BLOOD TEST. #milwaukeebrewers — BURNSY99 (@rgross36) October 18, 2025

Prior to Ohtani, Wayne Gretzky was the best athlete we have seen in any sport. Ohtani has now passed the Great One.

still speechless! Ohtani had one of the greatest games in baseball history. The dodgers are headed to the World Series — noraa (@airunsonn) October 18, 2025

Please tell me of a better performance than what we saw from Ohtani on Friday. The answer is I have not seen one.