X reacts to Shohei Ohtani's masterful game four in NLCS

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The Los Angeles Dodgers have qualified for the 2025 World Series. On Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California we saw absolute brilliance from Shohei Ohtani of Mizusawa, Japan. Ohtani is a generational multi-positional phenom who dominated once again on Friday night and proved to the world why he is a true legend. He not only hit three home runs while batting from the leadoff spot, Ohtani also got the start for the Dodgers on the mound, and threw six shutout innings and had 10 strikeouts. The Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in game four of the National League Championship Series and will now face either the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners. Here is the reaction on X.

This comment is valid to a point. Why Ohtani needs to be considered better than Ruth is because the level of pitching is much more difficult today than Babe Ruth’s era. Fastballs are coming in at a higher velocity than ever before. Also recording 10 strikeouts in a game is also phenomenal today when you consider the fact batters are extremely disciplined.

The “most magnificent game of all time” is something I personally agree with. What Ohtani did on Friday was jaw dropping and could be considered the “most magnificent game of all-time” in any sport.

Ohtani threw 100 pitches, of which 66 pitches were strikes. Of the 22 batters he faced, Ohtani only gave up two hits and three walks, and did not give up a single earned run.

Prior to Ohtani, Wayne Gretzky was the best athlete we have seen in any sport. Ohtani has now passed the Great One.

Please tell me of a better performance than what we saw from Ohtani on Friday. The answer is I have not seen one.

 

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

