X reacts to Dodgers reaching 2025 NLCS

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Dodgers have qualified for the National League Championship Series for the second straight season. On Thursday, they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in 11 innings at Dodgers Stadium in southern California to win the best out of five series three games to one. Here was the reaction on X.

This was an extremely well pitched game on both sides. Tyler Glasnow was great for the Dodgers and Cristopher Sanchez was great for the Phillies. Both pitchers threw six shutout innings before Sanchez gave up an earned run in the seventh. I saw the same compassion from Phillies manager Rob Thompson that Wainwright saw. Did Kerkering make the wrong decision in throwing home than first base? Of course he did. However, the Phillies handled the situation with professionalism.

Sasaki threw 36 pitches of which 26 pitches were strikes. He faced nine Phillies batters, struck out two batters, had four flyouts, and three groundouts. Moving forward, Sasaki will be a significant part of the Dodgers bullpen.

Here is video of the game-winning run for the Dodgers. It was a ground ball of the bat of Andy Pages that scored Hyeseong Kim.

It was Alex Vesia who recorded the win for the Dodgers after pitching the 11th inning, and only giving up a walk.

Glasnow has now thrown 7 2/3 innings pitched against the Phillies in the postseason without giving up an earned run. He threw an inning and two thirds against the Phillies in game one in a 5-3 Dodgers win and got the hold.

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
