X reacts to Brewers reaching the NLCS

Jeremy Freeborn
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the 2025 National League Championship Series. Their opponent will be the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Saturday, they defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the fifth game of the best-out-of-five National League Divisional Series. This is the fourth time the Brewers have been in the League Championship Series. They won the American League Championship Series in 1982 when they were still part of the junior circuit, and then lost the NLCS in 2011 and 2018. Here is the reaction on X.

The Brewers manager is Pat Murphy of Syracuse, New York. This is Murphy’s third season managing Major League Baseball. He was with the San Diego Padres in 2015, and with the Brewers the last two seasons. In 2024, the 66-year-old was the National League Manager of the Year after posting a record of 93 wins and 69 losses. This season, the Brewers were four wins better at 97 wins and 65 losses, and the Brewers had the best regular season record in the Major Leagues. In addition to managing in the Major Leagues, Murphy has had significant time managing Notre Dame and Arizona State at the National Collegiate Athletic Association level.

The story behind the L flag is interesting. The Brewers wave an L flag to mock the Chicago Cubs, which wave a W flag. The Brewers-Cubs rivalry is also known as the I-94 Rivalry as the stadiums are only 84 miles apart off the Interstate 94 Highway. The rivalry intensified in 1998 when the Brewers moved from the American League to the National League and joined the National League Central Division with the Cubs. Then two years ago, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell left Milwaukee for Chicago and the Brewers hired Murphy. The 2025 National League Divisional Series was the first time the Brewers played the Cubs in the playoffs.

This is a look back at the five game series. In an amazing statistic, 22 of the 39 runs scored in the series were in the first inning.

These were the comments made from Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez. The former Red Sox legend has been working for TBS/TNT as a studio analyst.

In the fifth game, three Brewers hit home runs. The other two came from William Contreras and Andrew Vaughn.

Brewers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

