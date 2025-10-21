X reacts to Blue Jays going to the World Series

For the third time in franchise history, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the World Series. On Monday, the Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series. Here is the reaction on X.

In 2025, Trey Yesavage will have pitched in: – Single A

– High A

– Double A

– Triple A

– ALDS

– ALCS

– World Series What an unreal 6 months for the 22 year old pic.twitter.com/iRPLwQ13tv — SleeperBlueJays (@SleeperBlueJays) October 21, 2025

This is a big story for the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays for sure. Yesavage was excellent on the mound in game two of the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees and game six of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners. The specific teams Yesavage has pitched for in 2025 have been the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League (A Ball), the Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League (A+ Ball), the New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the Eastern League (AA), and the Buffalo Bisons of the International League (AAA).

Your father is proud of you. Toronto is proud of you. Canada is proud of you. Thank you Vladdy 🙏pic.twitter.com/FIoSkHL3Zj — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) October 21, 2025

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Montreal, Quebec was named the American League Championship Series MVP on Monday. He follows in his father’s footsteps, as Vladimir Guerrero made the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2010.

As I’m sitting here about to go to bed I’d love to sit here and give all my roses to George. The truth of this is that he simply is one the best to ever play our game in my life time. But instead, I’ll say it’s a pleasure to watch the blue jays and say “Old School Wins”. 4 more. — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays won game seven thanks to a three-run seventh inning home run by George Springer. It was Springer’s 23rd postseason home run. That is third all-time behind Manny Ramirez (29) and Jose Altuve (27).

Joe Carter’s 1993 walk-off remains the standard and Jose Bautista’s 2015 bat flip home run is iconic in its own right, but George Springer’s three-run shot now belongs in the discussion of epic Blue Jays playoff moments, too. @bnicholsonsmith)

https://t.co/f4kVsrUC5V — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2025

I would agree with this statement whole heartedly. I have watched this franchise regularly for 40 years, and Springer definitely deserves to be in this conversation.

DODGERS. BLUE JAYS. WORLD SERIES. GAME 1 IN TORONTO ON FRIDAY ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/UvTsgldWKi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays World Series opponent are the defending World Series champions. Ironically, the Dodgers star player Shohei Ohtani chose Los Angeles over Toronto.