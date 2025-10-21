MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Blue Jays going to the World Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_27372775_168396541_lowres-2

For the third time in franchise history, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the World Series. On Monday, the Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series. Here is the reaction on X.

This is a big story for the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays for sure. Yesavage was excellent on the mound in game two of the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees and game six of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners. The specific teams Yesavage has pitched for in 2025 have been the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League (A Ball), the Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League (A+ Ball), the New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the Eastern League (AA), and the Buffalo Bisons of the International League (AAA).

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Montreal, Quebec was named the American League Championship Series MVP on Monday. He follows in his father’s footsteps, as Vladimir Guerrero made the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2010.

The Blue Jays won game seven thanks to a three-run seventh inning home run by George Springer. It was Springer’s 23rd postseason home run. That is third all-time behind Manny Ramirez (29) and Jose Altuve (27).

I would agree with this statement whole heartedly. I have watched this franchise regularly for 40 years, and Springer definitely deserves to be in this conversation.

The Blue Jays World Series opponent are the defending World Series champions. Ironically, the Dodgers star player Shohei Ohtani chose Los Angeles over Toronto.

Topics  
Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to Shohei Ohtani’s masterful game four in NLCS

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22921986_168396541_lowres-2
Mike Schildt resigns as Padres manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_2957191_168396541_lowres-2
Former MLB All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at age 81
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27264429_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Brewers reaching the NLCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 13 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19242850_168396541_lowres-2
Five longest MLB postseason games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 11 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_5169390_168396541_lowres-2
Former Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell dies of thyroid cancer at age 62
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25975297_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Dodgers reaching 2025 NLCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2025
More News
Arrow to top