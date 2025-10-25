X reacts to Addison Barger’s pinch hit World Series grand slam

The Toronto Blue Jays had a sixth inning offensive explosion in game one of the World Series on Friday at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. In the process, they scored nine runs in the sixth inning alone en route to an 11-4 victory. The inning’s most notable highlight was a sixth inning grand slam by Addison Barger of Bellevue, Washington. Here is the reaction on X.

There have been 24 grand slams in #WorldSeries history, but Addison Barger was the first player ever to knock one as a pinch hitter. He’s donating his spikes from the @BlueJays‘ Game 1 win to the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/JHdlp8yRae — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 25, 2025

Barger’s grand slam scored Nathan Lukes, Andres Gimenez and George Springer. The four-run blast came off Dodgers relief pitcher Anthony Banda and went 413 feet to center field. Barger came into the game for Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider.

“Dan Plesac is a GENIUS.”@Plesac19 must’ve borrowed Greg’s crystal ball before the game with this Addison Barger call 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UnSNJ1xgsC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 25, 2025

The home run by Barger was predicted by former Blue Jays relief pitcher Dan Plesac. The only thing Plesac got wrong with his prediction is he said Barger’s home run would come in the “seventh, eighth, or ninth inning” when it happened in the sixth inning.

MLB HISTORY FOR CAPTAIN KIRK! 🇲🇽 Kirky is the FIRST Mexican-born player to hit a homer in the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/gHAwe2aUqz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2025

Kirk has hit 51 Major League home runs in the regular season and now four in the postseason. Kirk’s sixth inning home run went 403 feet, scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and put the Blue Jays up 11-2.

This is the craziest stat of the World Series: Trey Yesavage, the Blue Jays starting pitcher who makes $57K a year, started the game by striking out Shohei Ohtani, who makes $47M – that’s 824x his salary. pic.twitter.com/6tXj4usaKr — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) October 25, 2025

This is a difference in salary of $46,024,272. That statistic is definitely mind-boggling.

How special was last night’s 6th inning? 🔹 We set a franchise Postseason record with 9 runs 🔹 We set a franchise Postseason record sending 12 hitters to the plate 🔹 We set a franchise Postseason record with 6 hits #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/1ses7PgNXu — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2025

The sixth inning was magical indeed and will go down in Blue Jays history as one of the greatest moments in franchise history ever.