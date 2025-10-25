MLB News and Rumors

X reacts to Addison Barger’s pinch hit World Series grand slam

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Toronto Blue Jays had a sixth inning offensive explosion in game one of the World Series on Friday at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. In the process, they scored nine runs in the sixth inning alone en route to an 11-4 victory. The inning’s most notable highlight was a sixth inning grand slam by Addison Barger of Bellevue, Washington. Here is the reaction on X.

Barger’s grand slam scored Nathan Lukes, Andres Gimenez and George Springer. The four-run blast came off Dodgers relief pitcher Anthony Banda and went 413 feet to center field. Barger came into the game for Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider.

The home run by Barger was predicted by former Blue Jays relief pitcher Dan Plesac. The only thing Plesac got wrong with his prediction is he said Barger’s home run would come in the “seventh, eighth, or ninth inning” when it happened in the sixth inning.

Kirk has hit 51 Major League home runs in the regular season and now four in the postseason. Kirk’s sixth inning home run went 403 feet, scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and put the Blue Jays up 11-2.

This is a difference in salary of $46,024,272. That statistic is definitely mind-boggling.

The sixth inning was magical indeed and will go down in Blue Jays history as one of the greatest moments in franchise history ever.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
