Who are the top players in the four MLB Wildcard Series?

The four Major League Baseball Wildcard Series start Tuesday. In the American League, the Boston Red Sox are facing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, and the Cleveland Guardians are facing the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Then in the National League, the Cincinnati Reds are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, and the San Diego Padres are facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Who are some of the most notable players in the first round series?

Aaron Judge

Judge, a native of Linden, California, and outfielder for the New York Yankees, had the best batting average in Major League Baseball this season. He had 179 hits in 541 at bats for a batting average of .331. He was also second in the American League with 53 home runs, fifth in the Major Leagues with 114 runs batted in, and third in the American League with 179 hits.

Luis Arraez

Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela, led the National League with 151 hits. He had two more hits than Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.

Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers’s multi-positional phenom from Oshu, Japan was second in the National League with 55 home runs. He had one home run less than Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Jose Caballero & Jose Ramirez

The fastest two players on the base paths in Major League Baseball are playing in the first round. Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero of Las Tablas, Panama, who shared his time this season with the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, led MLB with 49 stolen bases. Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez of Bani, Dominican Republic, was second in the Majors with 44 stolen bases.

Max Fried, Garrett Crochet & Carlos Rodon

The top three leaders in pitching wins in Major League Baseball, are in the same series. Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried of Santa Monica, California had a MLB high 19 wins, while Garrett Crochet of the Red Sox and Carlos Rodon of the Yankees were tied for second with 18 wins. Crochet also led the American League with 22 quality starts and the Major Leagues with 255 strikeouts. It should be noted that Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who had 10 wins this season, will not be available for the Red Sox against the Yankees because of an elbow injury.

Tarik Skubal

The Tigers ace from Hayward, California led the American League with a 2.21 earned run average. He was also second in the American League with 21 quality starts and second in the Major Leagues with 241 strikeouts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Dodgers ace was second in the National League with a 2.49 earned run average. The native of Okayama, Japan was only behind Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates (1.97).

Robert Suarez & Emilio Pagan

The top two closers in the National League will be in the first round. Robert Suarez of the Padres led the National League with 40 saves and Pagan of the Reds was second with 32 saves.