Red Sox playoff bound after dramatic win over Tigers

Jeremy Freeborn
The Boston Red Sox are in the 2025 Major League Baseball postseason. They are actually one of three teams from the American League East guaranteed to play in October. The Red Sox are joined by the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays and Yankees are battling for first place in the American League East as they are tied at the moment.

What is the Red Sox record?

The Red Sox are at 88 wins and 72 losses. They will be finishing in third place in the American League East. It will now be interesting to see if they get the fifth or sixth seed. Boston will be the fifth seed if they win one more game the rest of the season. They play the Detroit Tigers on Saturday and again on Sunday at Fenway Park.

How did the Red Sox qualify for the postseason?

Boston defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Friday night. The Tigers continue to struggle as they have only won one game in their last 10 games. The Red Sox had a dramatic walk-off triple from center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela of Willemstad, Curacao in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Rafaela scored second baseman Romy Gonzalez of Miami, Florida with the game-winning run. Gonzalez has had a great season for Boston as he is batting .305. It was Rafaela’s second extra base hit of the game as he also hit a double.

Rafaela’s 2025 MLB statistics

Rafaela is batting .247 with 16 home runs and 63 runs batted in. During 154 games, 539 at bats and 579 plate appearances, he has scored 83 runs and had 133 hits, 33 doubles, four triples, 19 stolen bases, 27 walks, 222 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .292 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Aroldis Chapman gets the win

Chapman continued his incredible season. He was the winning pitcher for the Red Sox as he threw a shutout inning in the top of the ninth. Chapman threw 19 pitches, of which 14 pitches were strikes. He gave up one hit and had two strikeouts. This was Chapman’s fifth win of the season.

How good has Chapman been? At age 37, he has 32 saves in 67 games, an earned run average of 1.17 and amazing WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.70. Chapman has only given up 28 hits and 15 walks in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

 

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
