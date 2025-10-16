Mike Schildt resigns as Padres manager

Mike Shildt of Charlotte, North Carolina has stepped down as manager of the San Diego Padres. Now there are reports that make us understand why. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Shildt was not getting along with other Padres coaches.

At this time we do not know if we have seen the end of Shildt as a manager or coach in Major League Baseball. The Padres have used the term “retirement,” and used the term that he was “worn down.”

It appears what is closer to the truth is that there is a lack of patience with upper management and the Padres manager. We have seen this lack of connection in the last decade. The list of Padres managers include Pat Murphy, Dave Roberts and Bob Melvin. Murphy and Roberts are still managing in the postseason and managing in the National League Championship Series. Murphy is managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Roberts is managing the Los Angeles Dodgers. After two games, the Brewers lead the best out of seven series two games to none with the series shifting from the Cheesehead State to southern California.

One reason why Shildt is not managing the Padres is because they are not in the NLCS. Expectations were high in San Diego this season but the Padres are not one of the four teams left in the 2025 postseason. San Diego did make the playoffs, but lost to the Chicago Cubs two games to one in the National League Wildcard Series. It was a lack of offense that was a huge problem for the Padres in the postseason. The Padres had a roster that included Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts, but could only score five runs in three postseason games at Wrigley Field.

Schildt’s management history at the MLB level

Schildt managed the St. Louis Cardinals for four years from 2018 to 2021. He then managed the San Diego Padres the last two seasons in 2024 and 2025. While with the Cardinals, Schildt was the 2019 National League Manager of the Year.

In six seasons, Schildt had a regular season record of 453 wins and 340 losses in 775 games for a winning percentage of .561. But it was in the postseason, Schildt has struggled significantly. He has only won nine of 23 games for a winning percentage of .391.