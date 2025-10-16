MLB News and Rumors

Mike Schildt resigns as Padres manager

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22921986_168396541_lowres-2

Mike Shildt of Charlotte, North Carolina has stepped down as manager of the San Diego Padres. Now there are reports that make us understand why. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Shildt was not getting along with other Padres coaches.

At this time we do not know if we have seen the end of Shildt as a manager or coach in Major League Baseball. The Padres have used the term “retirement,” and used the term that he was “worn down.”

It appears what is closer to the truth is that there is a lack of patience with upper management and the Padres manager. We have seen this lack of connection in the last decade. The list of Padres managers include Pat Murphy, Dave Roberts and Bob Melvin. Murphy and Roberts are still managing in the postseason and managing in the National League Championship Series. Murphy is managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Roberts is managing the Los Angeles Dodgers. After two games, the Brewers lead the best out of seven series two games to none with the series shifting from the Cheesehead State to southern California.

One reason why Shildt is not managing the Padres is because they are not in the NLCS. Expectations were high in San Diego this season but the Padres are not one of the four teams left in the 2025 postseason. San Diego did make the playoffs, but lost to the Chicago Cubs two games to one in the National League Wildcard Series. It was a lack of offense that was a huge problem for the Padres in the postseason. The Padres had a roster that included Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts, but could only score five runs in three postseason games at Wrigley Field.

Schildt’s management history at the MLB level

Schildt managed the St. Louis Cardinals for four years from 2018 to 2021. He then managed the San Diego Padres the last two seasons in 2024 and 2025. While with the Cardinals, Schildt was the 2019 National League Manager of the Year.

In six seasons, Schildt had a regular season record of 453 wins and 340 losses in 775 games for a winning percentage of .561. But it was in the postseason, Schildt has struggled significantly. He has only won nine of 23 games for a winning percentage of .391.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22921986_168396541_lowres-2

Mike Schildt resigns as Padres manager

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_2957191_168396541_lowres-2
Former MLB All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at age 81
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27264429_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Brewers reaching the NLCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 13 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19242850_168396541_lowres-2
Five longest MLB postseason games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 11 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_5169390_168396541_lowres-2
Former Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell dies of thyroid cancer at age 62
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25975297_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Dodgers reaching 2025 NLCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27277954_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Toronto Blue Jays reaching the 2025 ALCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 9 2025
More News
Arrow to top