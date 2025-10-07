Two pitchers who are postseason bound were selected as the Major League Baseball Pitchers of the Month for September. New York Yankees southpaw Max Fried of Santa Monica, California was honoured by the American League, and Los Angeles Dodgers right handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan was honoured by the National League.

Max Fried in September 2025

Fried had a record of five wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 1.89. During 33 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 26 hits, seven earned runs, one home run and nine walks, to go along with 35 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.05.

Of Fried’s five starts, he had four quality starts, and got the win in every start. He beat the Houston Astros 7-1 (one earned run in seven innings) on September 2, the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 (three earned runs in seven innings) on September 7, the Boston Red Sox 5-3 (two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings) on September 13, the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 (zero earned runs in seven innings with 13 strikeouts) on September 18, and the Chicago White Sox 8-1 (one earned run in seven innings) on September 24.

Max Fried’s 2025 MLB statistics

Fried led the Major Leagues with 19 wins. In 195 1/3 innings pitched, he had 20 quality starts, and gave up 164 hits, 62 earned runs, 14 home runs and 51 walks, to go along with 189 strikeouts, an earned run average of 2.86 and a WHIP of 1.10.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto in September 2025

Yamamoto had a record of one win and zero losses with an earned run average of 0.67. During 27 innings pitched, he gave up seven hits, only two earned runs, one home run and 11 walks, to go along with 34 strikeouts, three quality starts and a WHIP of 0.67.

Yamamoto’s victory came on September 25 in a dominant 8-0 Dodgers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yamamoto threw six shutout innings and gave up four hits and two walks, to go along with seven strikeouts. Of Yanamoto’s 94 pitches, 61 were strikes.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 2025 MLB statistics

Yamamoto had a record of 12 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.49. In 173 2/3 innings pitched, he had 18 quality starts, and gave up 113 hits, 48 earned runs, 14 home runs, and 59 walks, to go along with 201 strikeouts, an earned run average of 2.49, and a WHIP of 0.99.

Yamamoto and Fried are counted on significantly by their respective teams in the postseason. Fried was awful for the Yankees in a 13-7 playoff loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.