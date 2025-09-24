Inside look at MLB playoff picture

There are six days left in the 2025 Major League Baseball postseason. Here is a breakdown on who has clinched, and the teams still in contention.

American League

There are three teams that have clinched to date. They are the Toronto Blue Jays (90-67), the New York Yankees (89-68), and the Seattle Mariners (88-69).

Then there are four teams battling for three spots. They are the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.

The Red Sox are at 86 wins and 71 losses. They are in third place in the American League East, and three games back of the Yankees and four games back of the Blue Jays. Boston still has a mathematical chance of winning the division. The Red Sox also have the best wildcard record in the American League. They lead the Tigers by one game and the Astros by two games. Boston has two games left in Toronto this week, and then have three games this weekend hosting Detroit.

The Guardians and Tigers are both at 85 wins and 72 losses. Cleveland leads the American League Central as they have won seven of 11 games against Detroit this season. The Guardians and Tigers play against each other two more times in Cleveland this week. Then on the weekend, the Guardians host the Texas Rangers for a three game series, and the Tigers play three games at Fenway.

The Astros are at 84 wins and 73 losses. After leading the American League West for most of the year, they are not even in a playoff spot at this time, as they are one game back of Detroit for the sixth seed. Houston ends the season two games in Oakland and then three games in Anaheim.

National League

There are five teams already postseason bound in the senior circuit. They are the Milwaukee Brewers (95-63), the Philadelphia Phillies (92-65), the Chicago Cubs (88-69), the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-69), and the San Diego Padres (87-71). That means there are three teams currently above .500 battling for one final spot.

The New York Mets are in the driver’s seat at 81 wins and 76 losses. They currently have a one game lead on the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Reds and Diamondbacks are at 80 wins and 77 losses. The Mets have two games left with the Cubs, and three games left with the Miami Marlins. The Reds have two games left against the Pittsburgh Pirates and three games left with the Brewers. The Diamondbacks have three games left with the San Diego Padres and two games left with the Dodgers.