Four notable omissions on ALDS rosters

The second round of the 2025 Major League Baseball postseason begins on Saturday. Earlier today, MLB teams were expected to announce their rosters. One of the biggest news stories are the four players left off the roster in the two American League Divisional Series. Not playing for the Toronto Blue Jays are shortstop Bo Bichette (knee), starting pitcher Max Scherzer (struggled down the stretch), and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (back inflammation). Not playing for the Seattle Mariners is starting pitcher Byran Woo, who has pectoral muscle inflammation.

The loss of Bichette is significant. He was second in the Major Leagues this season with 181 hits and second in the Major Leagues this season with a .311 batting average. The only player in all of baseball with more hits was Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, who had 184 hits. The only player in all of baseball with a higher batting average was Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who batted .331. Ironically, it is the Yankees that play the Blue Jays in the American League Divisional Series. With the loss of Bichette, the Blue Jays will need offensive production from George Springer, who was fourth in the Majors with a .309 batting average, and Vladimir Guerrero, who batted .292 with 23 home runs and 84 runs batted in.

On the mound, the Blue Jays will now be relying on starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber. The Blue Jays added Bieber at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians.

Woo has not pitched since September 19, and his loss for the Seattle Mariners is significant in their American League Divisional Series starting on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. Woo was second in the American League with 21 quality starts. The only pitcher in the junior circuit with more quality starts was Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox, who had 22. The other two National League Divisional Series will see the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Managerial Changes

In the last week, five MLB franchises have announced managerial changes. Managers not returning include Ron Washington (Los Angeles Angels), Rocco Baldelli (Minnesota Twins), Bruce Bochy (Texas Rangers), Bob Melvin (San Francisco Giants), and Brian Snitker (Atlanta Braves). Snitker has been reassigned to an advisory role, while the Rangers have named Skip Schumacker their new manager.