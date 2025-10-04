MLB News and Rumors

Four notable omissions on ALDS rosters

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

The second round of the 2025 Major League Baseball postseason begins on Saturday. Earlier today, MLB teams were expected to announce their rosters. One of the biggest news stories are the four players left off the roster in the two American League Divisional Series. Not playing for the Toronto Blue Jays are shortstop Bo Bichette (knee), starting pitcher Max Scherzer (struggled down the stretch), and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (back inflammation). Not playing for the Seattle Mariners is starting pitcher Byran Woo, who has pectoral muscle inflammation.

The loss of Bichette is significant. He was second in the Major Leagues this season with 181 hits and second in the Major Leagues this season with a .311 batting average. The only player in all of baseball with more hits was Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, who had 184 hits. The only player in all of baseball with a higher batting average was Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who batted .331. Ironically, it is the Yankees that play the Blue Jays in the American League Divisional Series. With the loss of Bichette, the Blue Jays will need offensive production from George Springer, who was fourth in the Majors with a .309 batting average, and Vladimir Guerrero, who batted .292 with 23 home runs and 84 runs batted in.

On the mound, the Blue Jays will now be relying on starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber. The Blue Jays added Bieber at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians.

Woo has not pitched since September 19, and his loss for the Seattle Mariners is significant in their American League Divisional Series starting on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. Woo was second in the American League with 21 quality starts. The only pitcher in the junior circuit with more quality starts was Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox, who had 22. The other two National League Divisional Series will see the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Managerial Changes

In the last week, five MLB franchises have announced managerial changes. Managers not returning include Ron Washington (Los Angeles Angels), Rocco Baldelli (Minnesota Twins),  Bruce Bochy (Texas Rangers), Bob Melvin (San Francisco Giants), and Brian Snitker (Atlanta Braves). Snitker has been reassigned to an advisory role, while the Rangers have named Skip Schumacker their new manager.

 

 

Topics  
Blue Jays Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge and Seiya Suzuki named MLB Players of the Week

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 30 2025
MLB News and Rumors
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge
Who are the top players in the four MLB Wildcard Series?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26358947_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox playoff bound after dramatic win over Tigers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 27 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26565456_168396541_lowres-2
Inside look at MLB playoff picture
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 24 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees-Game 1
Yandy Diaz and Matt Olson named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2
Cal Raleigh sets Mariners record for most home runs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2
Cal Raleigh is having a record breaking season for a switch hitter
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2025
More News
Arrow to top