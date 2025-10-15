Former MLB All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at age 81

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr. of Salinas, Puerto Rico passed away at the age of 81 according to TMZ on Monday. The cause of death has not been released.

Who did Alomar Sr. play for?

Alomar Sr. played for six Major League Baseball franchises from 1964 to 1978 as a middle infielder. He was with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves from 1964 to 1966, the New York Mets in 1967, the Chicago White Sox for three seasons from 1967 to 1969, the California Angels for six seasons from 1969 to 1974, the New York Yankees for three seasons from 1974 to 1976, and two seasons with the Texas Rangers from 1977 to 1978.

Alomar Sr.’s MLB statistics

Alomar Sr. batted .245 with 13 home runs and 282 runs batted in as a switch hitter. During 1481 games, 4760 at bats and 5160 plate appearances, he scored 558 runs and had 1168 hits, 126 doubles, 19 triples, 227 stolen bases, 302 walks, 1371 total bases, 77 sacrifice bunts, 18 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .290 and a slugging percentage of .288.

All-Star in 1970

Alomar Sr. represented the American League in the 1970 All-Star Game with the Los Angeles Angels. He batted .251 with two home runs and 36 runs batted in. During 162 games and an American League high 735 plate appearances, Alomar Sr. scored 82 runs and had 169 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, 35 stolen bases, 49 walks, 197 total bases, 11 sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .293. Alomar Sr.’s two triples during his All-Star came in a 10-3 Angels win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 29. Alomar Sr.’s two home runs in his All-Star season also came in two Angel wins. The first was in an 11-10 Angels win over the Washington Senators on July 26, 1970 in a game that went into 11 innings. The second was in a 10-9 Angels win over the Cleveland Indians on August 30, 1970.

Father of Baseball Legends

Sandy Alomar Sr. was the father of baseball stars Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. Roberto Alomar is a Hall of Famer, 12-time All-Star, 1992 American League Championship Series MVP and won two consecutive World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993. Sandy Alomar Jr. was a six-time American League All-Star and was the American League Rookie of the Year while with the Cleveland Indians in 1990. Like Sandy Alomar Sr., Roberto Alomar played with the Indians. In 1999 with Cleveland, Roberto Alomar led the American League with 138 runs, and the Major Leagues with 13 sacrifice flies.