Five upsets from Week 10 of 2025 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
De'Von Achane

The 10th week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the five teams that won that were not expected to. It is interesting that three of the winning underdogs were from the AFC East.

New York Jets

After an awful start to the season where they lost their first seven, the New York Jets have now won two straight, and in both games, they beat an AFC North Division opponent. In week nine, the Jets had an amazing comeback to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38. In week 10, the Jets beat the Cleveland Browns 27-20. A major reason why New York beat Cleveland as a 2.5 point underdog came down to special teams. Kene Nwangwu of Irving, Texas had a 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Isaiah Williams of St. Louis, Missouri had a 74 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were an eight point underdog at home against the Buffalo Bills, but came away with a shocking 30-13 win in this AFC East Division battle. The Dolphins star was running back De’Von Achane of Missouri City, Texas. Achane had 225 total yards (174 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards) and two touchdowns. The major scores were both in the fourth quarter for 59 and 35 yards respectively.

Miami prevented Buffalo from scoring any points in the first three quarters and took a 16-0 lead. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown each to Malik Washington and Jaylen Waddle.

New England Patriots

The Patriots continue to roll. This time as a 2.5 point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they came away with a 28-23 win. New England had one touchdown in all four quarters. New England wide receiver Kyle Williams of Baltimore, Maryland had a 72 yard reception as his first ever touchdown catch, while it was a great game for Patriots wide receiver TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Virginia, who had 150 total yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown runs were for 55 and 69 yards. The top Patriots wide receiver was Mack Hollins of Rockville, Maryland, who had six catches for 106 receiving yards.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints won their second game of the season as they defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-7 as a 5.5 point underdog. The Saints scored the last 17 points in the game. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave of San Ysidro, California had five catches for 104 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 10-7 on Monday night as a 1.5 point underdog. Both offenses did not look good on this night. With the win, the Eagles improved to 7-2 and are dominating the NFC East.

 

Dolphins Eagles Jets NFL News and Rumors Patriots Saints
Jeremy Freeborn

