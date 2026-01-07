NFL News and Rumors

Six upsets in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
Week 18 is now in the books. Here are the six teams in the National Football League that delivered upsets.

New York Giants

The New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 in a NFC East Division battle. This game was meaningless for both teams as both teams were eliminated from postseason contention. The Giants dominated the middle quarters of the contest as they outscored the Cowboys 18-0. Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski of Alvin, Texas had 102 yards receiving, and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana had 159 total yards (103 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards) and a touchdown. The Giants were the 3.5 point underdog, but found a way to win at home against a Cowboys team that gave up a NFL worst 511 points.

Cleveland Browns

In another meaningless game, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-18 as a 7.5 point underdog. The biggest play in this contest was a sack from Myles Garrett of Arlington, Texas. Garrett set the NFL record for most sacks in a season with 23 sacks. Garrett’s girlfriend is Chloe Kim of Long Beach, California, who won the gold medal at the last two Olympic Winter Games in women’s halfpipe snowboarding, and will be going for a third straight next month in Italy. Even though the Browns won the Battle of Ohio, they fired head coach Kevin Stefanski after the game.

Washington Commanders

Like the Giants, the Washington Commanders won a NFC East Division battle against the Philadelphia Eagles 24-17 as a week 18 underdog. The Commanders won even though the defending Super Bowl champion were a 4.5 point favourite. Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson of Oakland, California won his first game as a starting quarterback in seven years.

Detroit Lions

The Lions had a terrible game on Christmas Day as they were upset 23-10 by the Minnesota Vikings, and in the process were shockingly eliminated from the postseason. On Sunday, the Lions finished the season with a winning record of nine wins and eight losses after a 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears. Lions quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California had 339 yards passing, and Lions running back Amon-Ra St. Brown of Anaheim Hills, California had 11 catches for 139 receiving yards. Chicago entered the game as a three point favourite.

Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll won his first game as a head coach of the Raiders and won his last. On Sunday, the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs minus quarterback Patrick Mahomes 14-12 as a 5.5 point underdog.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In the biggest game of the weekend, the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 26-24, and in the process won the AFC North even though they were a 3.5 point underdog. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers of Chico, California had 294 yards passing.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
