Seven upsets in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season

Week 17 is now in the books. Here are the seven teams in the National Football League that delivered upsets.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings eliminated the Detroit Lions from the postseason on Christmas Day with a 23-10 victory as a 7.5 point underdog. Minnesota got the win despite only 51 yards passing from quarterback Max Brosmer. The reason why the Vikings got the victory came down to turnovers. As a team, the Lions committed six turnovers in the 13 point loss. It was a terrible day for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, as he threw two interceptions and fumbled the football thrice.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans clinched a playoff spot in the American Football Conference with a 20-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Heading into the contest, the Texans were a 1.5 point underdog. With the win, the Texans improved to a record of 11 wins and five losses, and have the identical record as the Chargers. Houston got off to a great start to the game. C.J. Stroud threw two long touchdown passes–75 yards to Jayden Higgins and 43 yards to Jaylin Noel.

Baltimore Ravens

When the Ravens and Green Bay Packers first started on Saturday, the game had less impact for the Packers. That is because they already clinched a playoff spot with Minnesota beating Detroit. It was a less of a surprise that Baltimore beat Green Bay 41-24 as a 4.5 point underdog. Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida had a game for the ages. He had 216 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to clinch a playoff spot as they lost 13-6 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Cleveland won the game as a three point underdog. The Steelers were unable to score a point in three of the four quarters. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked like a 42 year-old quarterback throughout the game as he had 18 incompletions.

Miami Dolphins

In a battle of Florida, the Miami Dolphins beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-17 as a six point underdog. The Buccaneers missed out on a chance to tie the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South. Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers of San Antonio, Texas recorded his first win as a NFL quarterback as he threw two touchdown passes.

Philadelphia Eagles

In a defensive battle, the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 13-12 as a 1.5 point underdog. The Bills had two fourth quarter touchdowns but failed to score a point on the two attempted converts.

Atlanta Falcons

In the Monday nighter, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 as a 7.5 point underdog. The star in this game was Falcons running back Bijan Robinson of Tucson, Arizona. Robinson had 229 total yards and two touchdowns.