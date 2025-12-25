Week 16 begins Thursday night in the 2025 National Football League regular season. Here are the top five games where both teams are above .500.

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers

This game has significant meaning for the Texans. A win and they qualify for the postseason. The Texans are currently in second place in the AFC South with a record of 10 wins and five losses. The Chargers are in second place in the AFC West at 11 wins and four losses. In an interesting statistic, Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter of St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica, and Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu of Hawthorne, California are tied for third in the NFL with 13 sacks each. The Chargers are winners of four straight games. They can still catch the Denver Broncos for the AFC West Division title.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

We do not know if this game has significant meaning yet. See, the Texans play the Chargers on Saturday, and if the Texans beat the Chargers, then the Colts are eliminated. Jacksonville already has clinched their playoff spot as they lead the AFC South at 11 wins and four losses. Indianapolis is in third place in the AFC South at eight wins and seven losses. The Colts are ice cold at the moment as they have lost five straight games. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have won six straight games. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor of Salem, New Jersey is second in the NFL with 1489 rushing yards, and Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd of Kansas City, Missouri is second in the NFL with five interceptions.

Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers

The Seahawks lead the NFC West at 12 wins and three losses after an exciting 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday. The Panthers lead the NFC South and can clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Seahawks and if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Miami Dolphins. On offense, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Nacogdoches, Texas leads the NFL with 1637 receiving yards and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California is fifth in the NFL with 3703 passing yards. On defense, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Georgia and Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV of Waycross, Georgia are tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills

The Eagles lead the NFC East at 10 wins and five losses. The Bills are second in the AFC East at 11 wins and four losses. Both teams have clinched a playoff spot, and the Eagles have clinched the NFC East. Bills running back James Cook III leads the NFL with 1532 rushing yards.

Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers

Both of these teams have clinched a playoff spot too. The Bears lead the NFC North at 11 wins and four losses, while the 49ers are in second place in the NFC West at 11 wins and four losses. Bears safety Kevin Byard III of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Bears cornerback Nashon Wright of East Palo Alto, California are first and second in the NFL with six and five interceptions respectively.