Week 16 is now in the books. Here are the five teams in the National Football League that delivered upsets.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were 1.5 point underdogs on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys but came through with a dominant 34-17 victory. The fact that the Chargers were the underdog at all in this game could have been a surprise to many as they had the much better record. The Chargers were at 10 wins and four losses, while the Cowboys were at six wins, seven losses and one tie.

It was an exceptional performance by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert of Eugene, Oregon. Herbert completed 23 of 29 passes for 300 passing yards and two touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 132.8. It was also a strong performance by Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston of Temple, Texas, who had four catches for 104 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Carolina Panthers

It should be no surprise that the Carolina Panthers won as an underdog. They have done it all season long. On Sunday, the Panthers moved into first place in the NFC South with a record of eight wins and seven losses as they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20. Heading into the game, Carolina was a three point underdog. The Panthers’s final points came from a 48-yard field goal by rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald of Coolidge, Georgia. The other Panthers hero was safety Lathan Ransom of Tucson, Arizona, who intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass in the final minute.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars improved to a record of 11 wins and four losses as they beat the Denver Broncos 34-20 as a 3.5 point underdog. With the win, the Jaguars remain in first place in the AFC South. The Jaguars’ offensive stars were quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Knoxville, Tennessee, (completed 23 of 36 passes for 279 passing yards and three touchdowns), and wide receiver Parker Washington of Sugar Land, Texas (six catches for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown). The Jaguars beat the best team in the NFL as the Broncos entered the game at 12 wins and two losses.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 29-24 as a 7.5 point underdog. With the win, the Steelers continue to lead the AFC North at nine wins and six losses. This was a big loss for the Lions, as they are in all sorts of a trouble now just to make the postseason. They need two wins and two losses by Green Bay. The Steelers were led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers of Chico, California, who had 266 yards passing, running back Jaylen Warren of Clinton, North Carolina, who had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and running back Kenneth Gainwell of Yazoo City, Mississippi, who had 128 total yards and one touchdown.

New England Patriots

The magical season for the Patriots continued on Sunday night as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 as a three point underdog. With the win, the Patriots remain in first place in the AFC East at 12 wins and three losses. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye of Charlotte, North Carolina had 380 yards passing and wide receiver Stefon Diggs of Gaithersburg, Maryland had 138 yards receiving.