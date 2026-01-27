NFL News and Rumors

X reacts to Patriots and Seahawks in the Super Bowl

Jeremy Freeborn
The Seattle Seahawks are facing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, California on February 8. The Seahawks won the NFC Championship by beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in an offensive battle. The Patriots won the AFC Championship by beating the Denver Broncos 10-7 in a defensive battle. Here is the reaction on X.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in the AFC Divisional Playoff, a 33-30 Broncos win over the Buffalo Bills. In the AFC Championship, the Broncos offense struggled mightily. Denver only had 133 yards passing and 79 yards rushing. After an early long bomb which led to a six yard touchdown pass, the Broncos were unable to score another point throughout the entire contest. Praise needs to go to the Patriots defense however, which was stellar after the early part of the contest.

This is a true sequence of events. The Bills have been the dominant team in the AFC East the last half a decade, but were unable to reach the Super Bowl.

Mike Vrabel is the heavy favourite to win the NFL Coach of the Year by what he has been able to achieve in New England this season. Vrabel was previously the coach of the year with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

This is a big story. Darnold struggled mightily at the end of last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Frankly, I was not completely sold either. However, Darnold has had a great season in the Pacific Northwest.

This was the message from one of the world’s best female long drive golfers. Her son Luke Vlooswyk is a defenseman for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League and a fifth round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers.

AFC Championship Game NFC Championship Game NFL News and Rumors Patriots Seattle Seahawks X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

