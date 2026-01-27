X reacts to Patriots and Seahawks in the Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks are facing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, California on February 8. The Seahawks won the NFC Championship by beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in an offensive battle. The Patriots won the AFC Championship by beating the Denver Broncos 10-7 in a defensive battle. Here is the reaction on X.

There’s no doubt in my mind the Broncos would be going to the Super Bowl right now if Bo Nix never gets hurt. That’s what sucks the most. — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) January 25, 2026

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in the AFC Divisional Playoff, a 33-30 Broncos win over the Buffalo Bills. In the AFC Championship, the Broncos offense struggled mightily. Denver only had 133 yards passing and 79 yards rushing. After an early long bomb which led to a six yard touchdown pass, the Broncos were unable to score another point throughout the entire contest. Praise needs to go to the Patriots defense however, which was stellar after the early part of the contest.

The Patriots lost Tom Brady, became one of the worst teams in the league, drafted a QB, traded him after 3 years, drafted another QB, and got back to the Super Bowl all before Josh Allen could get to one pic.twitter.com/EJDZ6NXYVe — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 25, 2026

This is a true sequence of events. The Bills have been the dominant team in the AFC East the last half a decade, but were unable to reach the Super Bowl.

Mike Vrabel has turned the New England Patriots from a franchise in chaos to one of the best teams in football in just one year. 🏈Previous 2 years: 8-26

🏈This year: 14-3 and 1 win from the Super Bowl. How’d he do it? The 4 principles he laid out on day 1:

Mike Vrabel is the heavy favourite to win the NFL Coach of the Year by what he has been able to achieve in New England this season. Vrabel was previously the coach of the year with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

The story of Sam Darnold is inspiring – Jets traded him

– Panthers let him walk

– 49ers had him as a backup

– Vikings won 14 games & weren’t sold Now he’s one win away from being a Super Bowl champion. Sometimes all you need is someone to believe in you. Seahawks did. pic.twitter.com/WnanYMEX8H — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) January 26, 2026

This is a big story. Darnold struggled mightily at the end of last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Frankly, I was not completely sold either. However, Darnold has had a great season in the Pacific Northwest.

We checked off a bucket list item yesterday! We went to the @NFL NFC Championship Game in #seattle! We were cheering for the @Seahawks! 💙💚 Luke’s billet parents lent the boys jerseys! We started off at Pike’s Place, added gum to the gum wall in Post Alley, then off to Lumen… pic.twitter.com/UMfknBoYff — Lisa Longball (@LisaLongball) January 27, 2026

This was the message from one of the world’s best female long drive golfers. Her son Luke Vlooswyk is a defenseman for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League and a fifth round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers.