Five top performers from Week 18 of NFL season

Week 18 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars are red hot heading into the postseason as they clobbered the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Sunday. With the win, the Jaguars won their eighth straight game and the AFC South by one game over the even hotter Houston Texans, who enter the postseason with a nine game winning streak. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Knoxville, Tennessee completed 22 of 30 passes for 255 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also had two rushes for 11 rushing yards. Tight ends Quintin Morris of Richmond, Texas and Brenton Strange of Parkersburg, West Virginia and wide receiver Parker Washington of Sugar Land, Texas all caught touchdown passes. The longest touchdown pass was from Lawrence to Washington for 23 yards.

4) Ka’imi Fairbairn

The great season for Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn of Kailua, Hawaii continued on Sunday. Fairbairn made all six of his field goal attempts and two converts in a 38-30 Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts. Fairbairn’s field goals were of 29, 43, 43, 44, 48 and 51 yards. Fairbairn’s six field goals tied the record for the most field goals by a Texans player in a single game. Randy Bullock of Klein, Texas also had six field goals in a 25-13 Texans win over the Baltimore Ravens on December 21, 2014. Fairbairn also tied the NFL record for the most field goals in a season with 44. David Akers of Lexington, Kentucky had 44 field goals while with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

3) Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson of Las Vegas, Nevada recorded three touchdowns on Sunday in a 38-10 New England Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins. Stevenson had runs of two and 35 yards, and had a touchdown catch of 15 yards from Drake Maye, who has put himself in the conversation of NFL MVP. Stevenson had 131 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards for 153 total yards.

2) Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams go into the postseason with momentum after a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday, Rams quarterback Matt Stafford of Tampa, Florida, completed 25 of 40 passes for 259 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with three rushing yards. The Rams improved to a record of 12 wins and five losses, and will play the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wildcard.

1) Mitchell Trubisky

The Buffalo Bills decided not to go with Jake Allen after all. On Sunday, Mitchell Trubisky filled in admirably, as the native of Mentor, Ohio completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with five rushing yards, in a 35-8 Bills win over the New York Jets.