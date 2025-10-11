Five longest MLB postseason games

The sixth longest Major League Baseball postseason game was played on Friday night as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in 15 innings in game five of the American League Divisional Series. The Mariners will now play the Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the American League Championship Series starting on Monday. Now it is time to take a look back at the five longest postseason games ever. It is interesting that three games featured the Houston Astros.

5) New York Mets

The Mets beat the Astros 7-6 in 16 innings in game six of the 1986 National League Championship Series at the Astrodome. This was the second straight extra innings win for the Mets in the series as they won 2-1 in 12 innings in game five. There were five runs scored in the 16th inning, as the Mets scored thrice and the Astros scored twice. Lenny Dykstra hit a key two out RBI single in the 16th inning that scored Wally Backman. New York would go on to win the World Series.

1) Houston Astros (2005)

The Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in 18 innings in game four of the 2005 National League Divisional Series. This was a series clinching win for Houston. This was a great comeback for Houston as the Braves were up 6-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Lance Berkman hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, Brad Ausmus hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Chris Burke hit the game-winning home run in the 18th inning. Roger Clemens got the win for Houston as he threw three shutout innings in relief.

1) San Francisco Giants

The Giants defeated the Washington Nationals 2-1 in 18 innings in game two of the 2014 National League Divisional Series to take a 2-0 series lead. The Giants tied the game at one on a two-out RBI double in the top of the ninth inning that scored Pablo Sandoval, and then won the game in the top of the 18th inning on a solo home run by Brandon Belt. Like the Mets, the Giants went on to win the 2014 World Series.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in game three of the 2018 World Series from Dodger Stadium in 18 innings. The game was tied at one after 12 innings, when both teams scored one run in the 13th inning to prolong the game. Then in the bottom of the 18th inning, Max Muncy won the game with a home run.

1) Houston Astros (2022)

The Astros beat the Mariners 1-0 in 18 innings in game three of the 2022 American League Divisional Series to sweep the series. There were 18 hits in the game, but only one run. Jeremy Pena hit a home run in the top of the 18th inning. Like the Mets and Giants, the Astros won the World Series.