Dominic Canzone has three homer game on memorable night for the Mariners

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
It was simply a magical night for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. In a dominant 12-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, the Mariners won their 10th straight game, stayed in first place by half a game over the Houston Astros in the American League West, saw Cal Raleigh tie the Mariners record for most home runs in a season with 56, and saw three home runs in a single game by designated hitter Dominic Canzone of Cleveland, Ohio.

Inside look at Canzone’s three home runs

Canzone had a solo shot in the top of the second inning that went 419 feet to right field and put the Mariners up 3-0. He then had another solo shot in the top of the fifth inning that went 447 feet to center field and put the Mariners up 10-1. Canzone’s third home run went 388 feet to right field and closed out the scoring in the top of the ninth inning. Canzone’s ninth inning blast was a two-run shot and also scored pinch runner Leo Rivas of Maracay, Venezuela. Canzone’s first home run came off of Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha,  Canzone’s second home run came off of Daniel Lynch IV, and Canzone’s third home run came off of Jonathan Bowlan.

Canzone’s MLB season

Canzone is batting .304 with 10 home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 72 games, 214 at bats and 237 plate appearances, he scored 26 runs and had 65 hits, 10 doubles, two stolen bases, 18 walks, 105 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .491.

Who have the Mariners beaten during the streak?

Seattle beat the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels three times each and then beat the Kansas City Royals once.

Who did Raleigh tie for the most home runs in a single MLB season by a Mariner?

The answer here is Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania. He hit 56 home runs in 1997 and again in 1998.

Where are the Mariners in the standings?

Seattle is at 83 wins and 68 losses. They are half a game up on the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Texas Rangers are also in striking distance of the Mariners as they are 4.5 games back of the division lead.

So far three teams have clinched playoff spots. They are all in the National League. The Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are postseason bound.

 

Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
