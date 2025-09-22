MLB News and Rumors

Cal Raleigh sets Mariners record for most home runs in a season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2

Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina set the Mariners franchise record for most home runs in a single season on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-4 Mariners win over the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The Seattle catcher now has 57 home runs, which broke the record previously set by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania. Griffey Jr. had 56 home runs in 1997 and again in 1998.

Inside look at Raleigh’s home run

Raleigh’s dinger was in the top of the third inning and put the Mariners up 3-0 at the time. The solo shot went 399 feet to right center field and came off of Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez. It was a tough outing for Valdez, as he gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Mariners hang on to win

Seattle had a commanding 6-0 lead in the contest before Houston had a seventh inning grand slam from shortstop Jeremy Pena of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to make things interesting. However, the Mariners hung on to win by two runs thanks to a quality start from starting pitcher George Kirby of Rye, New York, who threw six shutout innings and had perfect control, as he had seven strikeouts to zero walks. Meanwhile, Mariners relief pitchers Eduard Bazardo of Maracay, Venezuela and Gabe Speier of Santa Barbara, California each had a hold, and closer Andres Munoz of Los Mochis, Mexico has his 37th save of the season.

Where does Raleigh rank among the most home runs in a season?

Raleigh has the 17th most home runs by a player in a single season. Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants has the record as he had 73 home runs in the 2001 MLB regular season.

Raleigh’s statistics in 2025

Raleigh is batting .246 with 57 home runs and 119 runs batted in. He leads the Major Leagues in batting average and the American League in runs batted in. Raleigh is also batting .246 with 106 runs scored with 140 hits, 22 doubles, 14 stolen bases, 95 walks, 333 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .586 in 152 games, 568 at bats and 674 plate appearances.

Mariners lead AL West

Seattle has a record of 86 wins and 69 losses for a winning percentage of .555. They lead the Houston Astros by two full games with eight days left in the 2025 MLB regular season.

Topics  
Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2

Cal Raleigh is having a record breaking season for a switch hitter

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_27098081_168396541_lowres-2
Dominic Canzone has three homer game on memorable night for the Mariners
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23512414_168396541_lowres-2
Yankees look to sweep Red Sox
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23113889_168396541_lowres-2
Jo Adell and Hunter Goodman named MLB players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 9 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Brewers and Rangers to meet in intriguing Interleague battle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers named MLB Pitchers of the Month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2025
More News
Arrow to top