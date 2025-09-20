MLB News and Rumors

Cal Raleigh is having a record breaking season for a switch hitter

USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2

The Seattle Mariners lead the American League West and a major reason why they have a division lead has simply been because of the power surge by Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina. Earlier this week we talked about the three home run game by Mariners designated hitter Dominic Canzone of Cleveland, Ohio in a 12-5 Mariners win over the Kansas City Royals. However, what Raleigh has been able to accomplish all season long is simply record-breaking. He is now the MLB leader of most home runs in a season by a switch hitter. Raleigh has 56 home runs in 2025. When he hit his 55th and 56th home run in the same game that Canzone had three dingers on Tuesday, Raleigh not only tied the Mariners record for most home runs in a season, he also broke a switch-hitting single season home run record that has lasted for 64 years.

Who had the old record?

New York Yankees center fielder Mickey Mantle of Spavinaw, Oklahoma had the old record for most home runs by a switch hitter in a single season. He had 54 home runs in 1961. Of the 54 home runs, 42 home runs came as a lefthanded batter, and 12 home runs came as a right handed batter.

What was the home run breakdown this season for Raleigh?

Of Raleigh’s 56 home runs, he has had 35 home runs batting left and 21 home runs batting right according to the Seattle Times.

Inside look at Raleigh’s record breaking home run

Raleigh’s record breaking 55th home run came in the top of the third inning. It was a solo home run to right field that went 419 feet and put the Mariners up 4-0.

Cal Raleigh’s statistics in 2025

Raleigh is batting .246 with 56 home runs and 118 runs batted in. He leads the Majors in home runs and the American League in RBIs. During 151 games, 564 at bats and 669 plate appearances, Raleigh has scored 104 runs, and had 139 hits, 22 doubles, 14 stolen bases, 94 walks, 329 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .360, and a slugging percentage of .583. Raleigh’s 56 home runs are also the most home runs by a primary catcher.

Mariners red hot

Seattle has won 12 of their last 13 games after beating the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday. The Mariners are at 85 wins and 69 losses, and lead the Astros by one game in the American League West.

Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
