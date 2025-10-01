Aaron Judge and Seiya Suzuki named MLB Players of the Week

The players of the week for the final week of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season were announced on Monday. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California was honoured in the American League and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki of Tokyo, Japan was honoured in the National League. The final week of the season consisted of games from September 22 to September 28.

Judge’s stats for the week

Judge batted .450 with four home runs and nine runs batted in. During six games, 20 at bats, and 27 plate appearances, Judge scored seven runs and had nine hits, one double, seven walks, 22 total bases, an on base percentage of .593 and a slugging percentage of 1.100.

The Yankees won all six games throughout the week. They swept the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Judge’s most notable game came on September 24. He hit two home runs, scored two runs and had three hits and four runs batted in during an 8-1 Yankees win over the White Sox. Judge also had a home run in an 8-4 Yankees win over the Baltimore Orioles on September 26 and a home run in a 6-1 Yankees win over the Orioles on September 27.

Judge’s stats in 2025

Judge led the American League in runs scored (137), walks (124), and total bases (372). He also led the Majors in batting average (.331), on base percentage (.457), and slugging percentage (.688). Judge had 179 hits, 30 doubles, two triples, 53 home runs, 114 runs batted in, 12 stolen bases, and seven sacrifice flies. Judge’s triples came in Yankees wins. The first came in a 5-1 Yankees win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 23 and the second came in a 3-0 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 2.

Suzuki’s stats for the week

Suzuki batted .318 with five home runs and 12 runs batted in. During six games, 22 at bats and 24 plate appearances, he scored six runs and had seven hits, one double, two walks, 23 total bases, an on base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of 1.045. Suzuki had a home run in all three games this past weekend as the Cubs swept the St. Louis Cardinals.

Suzuki’s stats in 2025

Suzuki batted .245 with 32 home runs and 103 runs batted in. He also scored 75 runs and had 140 hits, 31 doubles, three triples, five stolen bases, 71 walks, 273 total bases, eight sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .478.