Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts named MLB Players of the Week

Two Major League Baseball players who went to the 2024 World Series were recognized as the MLB Players of the Week on Monday. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California was recognized in the American League, and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee was recognized in the National League for the week from September 8-14, 2025.

Aaron Judge’s stats for the week

Judge batted .450 with five home runs and five runs batted in. During six games, 20 at bats and 25 plate appearances, he scored nine runs, and had nine hits, four walks, 24 total bases, an on base percentage of .560, and a slugging percentage of 1.200. It is interesting that Judge’s five runs batted in during the week came on his five home runs. Judge hit two home runs on September 11 in a 9-3 Yankees win over the Detroit Tigers and a solo shot on September 12 in a 4-1 Yankees win over the Boston Red Sox.

Judge’s stats for the season

Judge leads the Major Leagues with a .325 batting average, .449 on base percentage and .677 slugging percentage. He leads the American League with 123 runs scored, 111 walks, and 339 total bases. Judge also has 163 hits, 28 doubles, two triples, 48 home runs, 102 runs batted in, 11 stolen bases, and five sacrifice flies. Judge’s first triple came in a 5-1 Yankees win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 23, and his second triple came in a 3-0 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 2.

Mookie Betts’s stats for the week

Betts batted .462 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in. During six games, 26 at bats and 29 plate appearances, he scored seven runs, and had 12 hits, three doubles, three walks, and 21 total bases, an on base percentage of .517 and a slugging percentage of .808. Betts’s most notable game of the week came on September 10 in a 9-0 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts had four hits (one double, one home run, two singles, one run scored and five runs batted in). He also had a home run in a 7-2 Dodgers win over the Rockies on September 9.

Betts’s stats for the season

Betts is batting .263 with 19 home runs and 78 runs batted in. During 139 games, 547 at bats, and 616 plate appearances, he has scored 92 runs and had 144 hits, 22 doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases, 57 walks, 227 total bases, nine sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .331, and a slugging percentage of .415.