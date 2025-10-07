The 2025 Major League Baseball Players of the Month have been named for the month of September 2025. While the American League Player of the Month is a household name (New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California) who is a candidate to be named the American League Most Valuable Player, the National League Player of the Month is a player without much Major League Baseball experience (Washington Nationals rookie right fielder Daylen Lile of Louisville, Kentucky).

Aaron Judge in September

Judge batted .370 with 10 home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 25 games, 81 at bats, and 112 plate appearances, he scored 27 runs and had 30 hits, two doubles, three stolen bases, 27 walks, 62 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .527, and a slugging percentage of .765. Judge had two multi-home run games. He hit two dingers in a 9-3 Yankees win over the Detroit Tigers on September 11, and two more home runs in an 8-1 Yankees win over the Chicago White Sox on September 24.

Aaron Judge in 2025

Judge led the American League in runs scored (137), walks (124), and total bases (372). He also led the Majors in batting average (.331), on base percentage (.457), and slugging percentage (.688). Judge had 179 hits, 30 doubles, two triples, 53 home runs, 114 runs batted in, 12 stolen bases, and seven sacrifice flies. It will now be very interesting who is named the American League MVP as Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina are definitely in the conversation.

Daylen Lile in September

Lile batted .391 with six home runs and 19 runs batted in. During 25 games, 92 at bats and 100 plate appearances, Lile scored 20 runs and had 36 hits, three doubles, seven triples, one stolen base, eight walks, 71 total bases, an on base percentage of .440 and a slugging percentage of .772. Lile had one three-hit game. It came on September 24, as he had three singles in a 4-3 Nationals win over the Atlanta Braves.

Lile in 2025

Lile batted .299 with nine home runs and 41 runs batted in. During 91 games, 321 at bats and 351 plate appearances, he scored 51 runs and had 96 hits, 15 doubles, 11 triples, eight stolen bases, 21 walks, 160 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .347, and a slugging percentage of .498. The sacrifice bunt came in a 5-4 Nationals win over the Philadelphia Phillies on August 22. Lile was fourth in the Major Leagues in triples. He was behind Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks (17), Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox (13), and Jung Hoo Lee of the San Francisco Giants (12).