NFL News and Rumors

X reacts to Kansas City Chiefs without Mahomes and out of the playoffs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes Emerges As Overwhelming NFL MVP Favorite

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially out of the 2025 National Football League postseason. After losing 16-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, they fell to a record of six wins and eight losses, and are mathematically out. This is in fact the first time in a decade that the Chiefs are not in the playoffs. In addition to being eliminated, Patrick Mahomes is out for the long term.

Kansas City has lost their last three games despite being a favourite. They also lost 31-28 to the Dallas Cowboys as a 3.5 point favourite on American Thanksgiving, and 20-10 to the Houston Texans on December 7 as a 4.5 point favourite. In Week 14, six underdogs came through with wins. In addition to the Texans, the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans were winners as underdogs.

But the biggest NFL news in recent weeks is the fact we will not see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in elimination contests next month. Here is the reaction on X.

Mahomes tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Chargers last Sunday. There is already excitement among Chiefs fans what he will do when he returns to the football field.

Mahomes expresses his support and appreciation to Chiefs fans with a well, thoughtful message. While Mahomes is out this season and possibly next, Gardner Minshew II will be the Chiefs starting quarterback.

  I actually disagree with Eisen on these comments. The Chiefs are just one of 32 NFL franchises, and this year’s postseason should come up with some exciting storylines that will make us forget about the Chiefs.

The first game the Chiefs play since missing the playoffs will be against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.  They will close out the season against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Now there is speculation that Kelce could retire too.

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22200279_168396541_lowres-2

Five best games in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 18 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Kyle Pitts' Frustrating Season Continues, Heads to IR
Six upsets in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 18 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Trevor Lawrence Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Five top performers from Week 15 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 17 2025
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22200279_168396541_lowres-2
Four best games in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 4 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Bryce Young
Seven upsets in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 3 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Five Top Performers From Week 13 Of The 2025 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 3 2025
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22200279_168396541_lowres-2
Four best games in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 27 2025
More News
Arrow to top