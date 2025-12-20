The Kansas City Chiefs are officially out of the 2025 National Football League postseason. After losing 16-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, they fell to a record of six wins and eight losses, and are mathematically out. This is in fact the first time in a decade that the Chiefs are not in the playoffs. In addition to being eliminated, Patrick Mahomes is out for the long term.

Kansas City has lost their last three games despite being a favourite. They also lost 31-28 to the Dallas Cowboys as a 3.5 point favourite on American Thanksgiving, and 20-10 to the Houston Texans on December 7 as a 4.5 point favourite. In Week 14, six underdogs came through with wins. In addition to the Texans, the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans were winners as underdogs.

But the biggest NFL news in recent weeks is the fact we will not see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in elimination contests next month. Here is the reaction on X.

We have so much to be grateful for. If you had told me seven years ago that the Chiefs would win three Super Bowls, including back‑to‑back championships I would have thought it impossible. Mahomes comeback is going to be movie. I can’t wait for the next chapter of our journey. pic.twitter.com/OlsSbrMiHL — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) December 17, 2025

Mahomes tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Chargers last Sunday. There is already excitement among Chiefs fans what he will do when he returns to the football field.

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025

Mahomes expresses his support and appreciation to Chiefs fans with a well, thoughtful message. While Mahomes is out this season and possibly next, Gardner Minshew II will be the Chiefs starting quarterback.

“You’re going to miss [the Chiefs in the playoffs] … The league is more fun when the Chiefs are good. … I can’t wait to see how they’re going to come back and make it happen again.” —@richeisen on the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/7GrB2ZgHim — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 15, 2025

I actually disagree with Eisen on these comments. The Chiefs are just one of 32 NFL franchises, and this year’s postseason should come up with some exciting storylines that will make us forget about the Chiefs.

The first game the Chiefs play since missing the playoffs will be against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They will close out the season against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Now there is speculation that Kelce could retire too.