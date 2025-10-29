NFL News and Rumors

Two upsets from Week 8 of 2025 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
tua tagovailoa

The eighth week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the two teams that won that were not expected to.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were seven point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but came through with a shocking 34-10 victory. With the win, the Dolphins improved to a record of two wins and six losses, while the Falcons dropped to a record of three wins and four losses. The only other win for Miami this season came on September 29, when they upset the New York Jets 27-21 in week 4. Heading into week eight, the Jets had not won a single game, and we will get to them later in this post.

On Sunday, it was simply a dominant performance by Miami, which surprised a lot of football fans, when you consider the fact they have lost by 25 points each to the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns already this season.

However, on Sunday, the Dolphins outscored the Falcons 24-3 after three quarters, and actually had a 34-3 lead with six minutes left. It was a strong game for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who had four touchdown passes. They went to Jaylen Waddle of Houston, Texas, Malik Washington of Lawrenceville, Georgia, De’Vone Achane of Missouri City, Texas, and Ollie Gordon II of Fort Worth, Texas.

New York Jets

The Jets were a six point underdog against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday but came through with an amazing 39-38 win in a very high scoring contest. The Bengals were up 31-16 after three quarters and 38-24 with eight minutes left before the Jets scored the last 15 points of the game.

This was the Jets’s first win of the season. They were in fact the only franchise not to have won a game heading into week eight. The Jets’s offensive star was running back Breece Hall of Omaha, Nebraska, who had 147 total yards (133 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards) and two touchdowns.

The fact that the Jets scored 39 points was a surprise when you consider the fact they only had 39 total points in the last three weeks combined. It also showed just how weak the Cincinnati Bengals defense are and continues to be. Cincinnati has given up 30 or more points four times this season, and their 253 points against are the most in the entire NFL.

Dolphins Jets NFL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

