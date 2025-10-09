Two best games in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season

The sixth week of the 2025 National Football League is set to commence on Thursday night. Here are the two best games of the weekend.

Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Before the season started, I questioned the Seattle Seahawks acquisition of quarterback Sam Darnold. The reason was because of how awful Darnold played at the end of last season (only 166 yards passing in a 31-9 Minnesota Vikings loss to the Detroit Lions. and was inept in a playoff game until garbage time in a 27-9 Vikings loss to the Los Angeles Rams). However, Seahawks fans in the Pacific Northwest must love what they have seen from Darnold in 2025. He has led the Seahawks to a winning record of three wins and two losses, and over the last four games Seattle has averaged 33.3 points. It is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijgba of Nacogdoches, Texas who has emerged as the Seahawks’s no. 1 target and the biggest beneficiary of Darnold’s effective play. He leads the NFL with 14.7 scrimmage yards per touch, and 12.4 yards per target.

The Jaguars showcased their talent on Monday night in primetime in a 31-28 upset win over the NFL powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs. What was most impressive about Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was his improvement with overall game awareness. He had 10 rushes for 54 rushing yards, and most impressively had a great one yard run for the game-winning score (after a stumble) with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Jaguars improved to 4-1 and a first place tie with the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With all of their injuries, it is gobsmacking that the 49ers are leading the NFC West at four wins and one loss. They had a statement win last Thursday in a 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Yesterday, we talked about the emergence of 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones and fifth-string wide receiver Kendrick Bourne as San Francisco won as the biggest week five underdog (8.5 points). On defense, we saw greatness from rookie safety Marques Sigle, who had 13 combined tackles, and on special teams as placekicker Eddy Pineiro had a great game as he made four field goals and two converts.

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South at four wins and one loss. All four wins have been tight. They have beaten the Atlanta Falcons by a field goal, the Houston Texans by a point, the New York Jets by eight points, and the Seattle Seahawks by a field goal.