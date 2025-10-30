Two Best Games From Week 9 Of 2025 NFL Season

The ninth week of the 2025 National Football League season is set to get started. Remarkably, there are only two games heading into the week where both teams are above .500. Let’s take a look at the games featuring the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts @ Steelers

This is a battle of division leaders. The Colts are not only the best team in the AFC South at seven wins and one loss, they are the best team in the entire National Football League too. Indianapolis has been a massive surprise when you consider the fact they only won eight games all of last season and were under .500. The Steelers meanwhile lead the AFC North at four wins and three losses.

Defense is a major problem for the Steelers at the moment. They have struggled mightily keeping the football out of the end zone the last two weeks. In their last two games, they have given up 68 points. They suffered a 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and in a 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Good luck trying to stop Jonathan Taylor now. The Colts running back could be considered the NFL MVP. He has been that awesome lately. He leads the NFL with 850 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 1056 yards from scrimmage, and 14 rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Chiefs @ Bills

This is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sport at the moment. The Bills are in second place in the AFC East at five wins and two losses, and the Chiefs are tied for second place in the AFC West at five wins and three losses. What is stunning and gobsmacking is that these two teams are not leading their division after they looked fantastic last week. The Bills clobbered the Carolina Panthers 40-9 and the Chiefs dominated the Washington Commanders 28-7. FYI, New England is the leader in the AFC East at six wins and two losses, and the Broncos lead the AFC West at six wins and two losses.

Last week we saw greatness from Bills running back James Cook of Miami, Florida. He had 216 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce definitely has something left in the tank. He had six catches for 99 receiving yards and one major score.