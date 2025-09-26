Twelve upsets in first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season

There have been 12 upsets in the first three weeks of the 2025 National Football League regular season. Let’s take a look at the dozen teams not expected to win that came away with the W.

Week 1

Three teams in Week 1 that delivered an upset win were the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 as a 3.5 point underdog in Brazil in Week 1. The Chargers had 318 passing yards from quarterback Justin Herbert, of which two touchdown passes went to Quentin Johnston. The Chiefs still seemed to lack some internal confidence after losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Raiders beat the Patriots 20-13 as a 2.5 point underdog. The Raiders had 362 yards passing from Geno Smith and 103 receiving yards from tight end Brock Bowers.

The Vikings beat the Bears 27-24 as a one point underdog. It was quite the comeback for the Vikings as they were down 17-6 in the third quarter before scoring 21 straight points.

Week 2

In the second week of the 2025 NFL season, we saw upsets from the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How the Patriots were the 1.5 point underdog against the Miami Dolphins in week two when the Dolphins were clobbered 33-8 in week one by Indianapolis baffles me. In week two we saw a key 90 yard kick return from Antonio Gibson en route to a 33-27 Patriots win. This was Mike Vrabel’s first win as the Patriots head coach.

The Seahawks were the 3.5 point underdog against the Pittsburgh Steelers but won 31-17. Kenneth Walker III had 105 yards rushing and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 103 yards receiving. The turning point in the game came in the fourth quarter when Kaleb Johnson fumbled on a kickoff return which led to a Seahawks touchdown.

The Colts upset the Denver Broncos 29-28 as a 1.5 point underdog. Spencer Shrader kicked a game-winning 45 yard field goal. Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor had 165 yards rushing.

The Falcons upset the Minnesota Vikings as a 3.5 point underdog by a score of 22-6. Bijan Robinson had 143 yards rushing and John Parker Romo had five field goals.

The Buccaneers upset the Houston Texans as a 2.5 point underdog by a score of 20-19. Rachaad White got the game-winning two-yard touchdown with six seconds left.

Week 3

In week three upsets came by Carolina, Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit.

The Panthers clobbered the Falcons 30-0 as a 5.5 point underdog. This was Carolina’s most dominant win in a decade.

The Browns stunned the Green Bay Packers 13-10 as a 7.5 point underdog. Andre Szmyt kicked the game-winning 55 yard field goal.

The Bears beat the Cowboys 31-14 as a one point underdog. Bears rookie receiver Luther Burden had 101 yards receiving.

The Lions beat the Ravens 38-30 as a 2.5 point underdog. David Montgomery had 151 yards rushing to lead Detroit.