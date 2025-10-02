Three upsets from week four of the 2025 NFL season

The fourth week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. It is time to take a look at the three underdogs that came through with wins. It is interesting that all three upsets came in the Sunday afternoon time slot.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The 49ers entered the game as a 3.5 favourite against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. However it was the Jaguars that came through with the 26-21 win in northern California. The Jaguars star was running back Travis Etienne Jr. of Jennings, Louisiana, who had 19 rushes for 124 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also had one catch for another yard. Etienne Jr.’s most notable play was a 48 yard touchdown run 19 seconds into the second quarter which put the Jaguars up 7-3. It would be a lead they would not relinquish.

Remarkably the Jaguars are now 3-1 with the win. What was also remarkable is that San Francisco entered the game undefeated at 3-0 with all of the injuries they have had. Jacksonville’s other two wins this season came on September 7 when they beat the Carolina Panthers 26-10 and on September 21 when they beat the Houston Texans 17-10.

Chicago Bears

In a dramatic finish, the Chicago Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-24 in Nevada. Las Vegas entered the game as a 1.5 favourite. The Bears star was cornerback Josh Blackwell of Buford, Georgia. With 38 seconds left in the game, Blackwell blocked a 54-yard field goal attempt by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. It would have at least put the Raiders in the lead. Instead, Chicago was able to preserve their lead.

The Bears’s other notable performer was kicker Cairo Santos who had four field goals. With the win, the Bears improved to a record of two wins and two losses. Their other win came in week three as they beat the defensively inept Dallas Cowboys 31-14.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City beat the Baltimore Ravens 37-20 as a 2.5 point underdog. The line could have been considered a little surprising to some because of the defensive woes Baltimore has had to start the season. What we saw 0n Sunday was a terrific performance by Patrick Mahomes, who completed 25 of 37 passes for 270 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Chiefs have now won two straight games after beginning the season at 0-2. They will next play in Jacksonville in the Monday night prime time match.